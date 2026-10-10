Carmarthenshire launches homelessness strategy consultation

Council invites residents, landlords and support groups to shape its 2027‑31 homelessness and housing support plan before the 14 Oct deadline.

Photo credit: Tenby Today

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 10, 2026 at 6:10 am 📖 2 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Carmarthenshire County Council has opened a county‑wide consultation to shape its Homelessness and Housing Support Programme (HSP) Strategy for 2027‑2031.

The four‑year plan will set the direction for preventing homelessness and delivering housing support across the county.

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Residents, people with lived experience of homelessness or housing difficulties, landlords, partner organisations and community groups are all invited to contribute.

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The consultation runs until 14 October 2026, giving stakeholders a three‑month window to submit their views.

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Feedback will be used to identify current challenges, barriers to accessing help and opportunities to improve services.

Once the strategy is finalised, the council will forward it to the Welsh Government for endorsement.

Cllr Emlyn Schiavone, the council’s Cabinet Member for Homes, said preventing homelessness is a top priority for the authority.

“Preventing homelessness and ensuring people can access the support they need is a priority for Carmarthenshire County Council.” We want to hear from residents, people with lived experience of homelessness or housing difficulties, landlords, community groups, support organisations and partners so we can better understand the challenges people face and the support that is needed now and in the future.

The council hopes the consultation will produce a clearer picture of both present and future housing support needs.

Local charities and voluntary groups are being asked to share insights on how services could be more accessible.

Landlords are encouraged to comment on the impact of current policies and any reforms that could encourage more stable tenancies.

People who have experienced homelessness are urged to describe the obstacles they faced when seeking assistance.

All responses will be collated and analysed by the council’s housing team before being incorporated into the draft strategy.

Stakeholders will be notified when the final strategy is published, and a summary of the consultation findings will be made publicly available.

The move follows a broader push across Wales to address rising housing insecurity and to meet targets set by the Welsh Government’s national homelessness agenda.

Carmarthenshire’s rural landscape and dispersed settlements present unique challenges that the council says must be reflected in any long‑term plan.

By involving a wide cross‑section of the community, the council aims to ensure that the HSP Strategy is grounded in lived experience rather than solely in policy theory.

Residents and interested parties are reminded that the deadline is firm; submissions after 14 October will not be considered in the final draft.