Wales procurement reform shifts from law to real‑world impact

As Wales marks 18 months since the Procurement Act, officials stress capacity and data as the next hurdle for delivering economic and social value.

Photo credit: Business News Wales

✍️ By Aled Morgan (Capital Region & Urban Affairs Reporter) 🕒 Published: October 9, 2026 at 12:15 pm 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Public procurement in Wales is moving from the headlines of the 2022 Procurement Act to the everyday reality of how money is spent.

On 11 November, more than a hundred public‑sector buyers and private‑sector suppliers will converge in Cardiff for Procurex Wales, the flagship event that showcases the early impact of the reform.

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Eighteen months after the legislation took effect, officials say the market is beginning to feel the shift towards greater transparency and earlier engagement.

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Grahame Steed, director of public policy and research at BiP Solutions, told a Business News Wales podcast that “there were already positive indications around transparency and visibility, alongside signs of changing behaviour among buyers”.

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One of the most cited developments is the rise in pre‑market engagement, where councils and health boards talk to potential suppliers before a contract is formally advertised.

BiP Solutions’ analysis shows Welsh local authorities are among the most proactive in adopting this approach.

Early dialogue, Steed explained, gives buyers a clearer picture of what the market can deliver and offers firms insight into the outcomes public bodies are seeking.

The increased visibility of public‑sector opportunities is also drawing new entrants, widening competition and expanding choice for buyers.

That influx, however, brings challenges for both newcomers and incumbent contractors who must navigate a more data‑rich environment.

Steed warned that suppliers now need to “make better use of the information becoming available, understand buyers’ wider priorities and increasingly approach public procurement as potential partners rather than simply vendors”.

Richard Dooner, programme manager at the Welsh Local Government Association, echoed the sentiment that legislation alone will not deliver the promised benefits.

He noted that while procurement practice is evolving, the administrative burden has grown at a time when many procurement teams remain small.

“The danger is that the ambitions being placed on procurement continue to grow without the capacity required to deliver them”, Dooner said.

Welsh councils are now expected to consider how spending can boost local economies, create jobs, support SMEs, promote fair work and generate social value.

That ambition is being realised through thousands of individual decisions across health, education and local services.

Dooner described the shift as “a continuing journey rather than a sudden transformation”, stressing the need for measurable, proportionate outcomes.

He cautioned that over‑complicating social‑value metrics could become counter‑productive.

The core challenge, according to both experts, is equipping procurement professionals with the skills and data needed to translate the new framework into tangible results.

Wales spends roughly £11 billion on public procurement each year, a sum that can shape supply chains, influence employment and drive business growth.

When used strategically, that spending power could become a lever for broader economic policy.

But without the right capability, the potential remains untapped.

Both Steed and Dooner agreed that the architecture of procurement has changed, yet the real test lies in the capacity of public bodies to manage and measure outcomes effectively.

They highlighted that success will depend on a balanced mix of skilled officials, informed suppliers and robust data that goes beyond tracking spend to assessing impact.

The upcoming Procurex Wales conference will provide a platform for buyers and suppliers to share best practice and explore solutions to the capacity gap.

Workshops at the event will focus on data analytics, supplier engagement strategies and methods for embedding social value without excessive bureaucracy.

Local government representatives hope the dialogue will accelerate the transition from legislative intent to practical delivery.

Industry observers will be watching closely to see whether the early signs of change can be scaled across the public sector.

If the momentum sustains, Wales could set a benchmark for how procurement reforms translate into economic and social benefits.

For now, the emphasis remains on building the capability to turn the £11 billion procurement stream into a catalyst for growth and public‑service improvement.