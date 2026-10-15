Gwynedd smokers spend £38.4m a year on cigarettes

New analysis shows Gwynedd residents spend over £38 million annually on tobacco, the highest per‑adult cost in North Wales.

Photo credit: Cambrian News

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 15, 2026 at 12:15 pm 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Smokers in Gwynedd are estimated to spend more than £38 million a year on cigarettes, according to a new analysis by vaping retailer Ecigone.

The figure works out to roughly £387 for every adult in the county, about a quarter higher than the UK‑wide average of £309 per adult.

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Ecigone based its calculations on the Office for National Statistics’ smoking rates published on 6 October, allocating the UK’s 4.9 million smokers across council areas.

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The company assumed an average consumption of ten cigarettes a day and a pack price of £19.18, the price that followed the October tobacco duty increase.

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That assumption translates to an estimated annual outlay of around £3 500 for a person who smokes ten cigarettes each day.

With an estimated 11 000 smokers living in Gwynedd, the total annual spend reaches £38.4 million.

Across North Wales, the combined spend is projected at £201.4 million, equating to £357 per adult, placing Gwynedd at the top of the region for per‑capita expenditure.

Wales as a whole ranks second among the UK nations, with an average of £337 per adult, behind Scotland’s £351 and ahead of Northern Ireland’s £328 and England’s £303.

Shane Margereson, owner of Ecigone, said rising tobacco prices continued to leave a significant financial gap between smoking and vaping.

He added that the duty increase has amplified the cost disparity, making vaping a comparatively cheaper alternative for many smokers.

The analysis notes that the figures are estimates rather than precise household spending, acknowledging that lighter smokers, roll‑your‑own users or those who purchase cheaper brands will spend less.

Conversely, heavier smokers could see their annual outlay exceed the £3 500 benchmark used in the calculation.

Ecigone’s methodology also adjusted the five‑year ONS averages to reflect the UK’s projected 2025 smoking population, ensuring the model aligns with expected trends.

Nationally, cigarette spending totals an estimated £17.2 billion each year, underscoring the scale of the market and the financial burden on smokers.

The data highlights the economic impact of tobacco consumption in Gwynedd, a county where the per‑adult spend surpasses both regional and national averages.

Public health officials have long warned of the health costs associated with smoking, and the new figures add a financial dimension to the argument for stronger tobacco control measures.

While the analysis stops short of prescribing policy, it provides a clear snapshot of the monetary pressure faced by smokers in the county.

Stakeholders in health and community development may use the information to shape future initiatives aimed at reducing smoking rates and alleviating the associated economic strain.