Newtown A4811 closure for resurfacing on Oct 20

Powys Council will close the A4811 between David Davies Roundabout and Dulais Bridge on 20 October, with a ten‑mile diversion and HGV restrictions.

Photo credit: County Times

✍️ By Owain Hughes (Transport & Rural Affairs Reporter) 🕒 Published: October 6, 2026 at 6:45 pm 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Powys County Council has confirmed that the A4811 Llanidloes Road in Newtown will be closed for resurfacing on Tuesday 20 October.

Work will begin at 09.30 am and is scheduled to finish by 15.30 pm, with preparatory activities taking place the previous day.

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The closure stretches from the David Davies Roundabout to Dulais Bridge, covering the carriageway west of Maes Dulais.

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Motorists are warned that access to properties within the work zone may be blocked, although pedestrian routes will be kept open where feasible.

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A signed diversion will guide traffic around the site for the duration of the works.

The detour adds roughly ten miles to journeys, directing drivers onto alternative routes that bypass the affected stretch.

Heavy goods vehicles are specifically advised against using the diversion beyond Nantoer Bridge because of a height restriction.

Those vehicles are instructed to continue using the Newtown bypass as normal.

Emergency services will retain access to the area and can be accommodated as required.

Council officials say the resurfacing is essential to improve the road’s condition and to provide a safer, more durable surface for users.

They added that the works form part of a broader programme to upgrade key routes across Powys.

Local residents have been asked to plan journeys accordingly and to allow extra travel time.

Public transport operators have been notified and will adjust services where necessary.

Parking spaces adjacent to the closure may be unavailable while the works are underway.

Pedestrians will benefit from temporary safety measures, including barriers and clear signage.

The council’s statement thanked drivers and nearby residents for their patience during the improvement works.

It also highlighted that the resurfacing will extend the lifespan of the road, reducing the need for frequent repairs.

Work crews will use modern laying techniques to ensure a smooth finish that meets current standards.

Noise levels are expected to rise during the daytime hours, but the council has assured that the site will be monitored for compliance with environmental regulations.

Any incidents or unexpected delays will be communicated through local radio and the council’s website.

Business owners in the town centre have been advised to consider alternative delivery routes to minimise disruption.

School children travelling to and from nearby schools may experience longer travel times and are urged to follow the diversion signs.

The council will conduct a final inspection after the works conclude to confirm the road meets safety criteria before reopening.

Once completed, the upgraded section is expected to handle the high traffic volumes that characterise Newtown’s main thoroughfare.

Local authorities will continue to monitor the road’s performance and schedule further maintenance as needed.

Residents can contact Powys County Council’s roadworks helpline for specific queries about the diversion.

The project reflects ongoing investment in Wales’ transport infrastructure aimed at supporting economic growth and community connectivity.