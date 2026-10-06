Third Menai crossing work to restart, minister says

Photo credit: North Wales Pioneer

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 6, 2026 at 6:30 pm 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

The Welsh Government has confirmed that work will restart on plans to build a third crossing over the Menai Strait, Deputy Minister for Transport Mark Hooper announced to the Senedd on Tuesday. The decision follows a comprehensive review of the existing Menai Suspension Bridge and Britannia Bridge, which highlighted resilience as a critical issue for communities, businesses and travellers on Ynys Môn and across North Wales.

Hooper said the review identified “significant safety and operational concerns” with the proposed three‑lane tidal‑flow operation on Britannia Bridge, prompting the need for alternative solutions. He outlined a three‑pronged approach the government will take to improve crossing resilience, reduce congestion and deliver a new third link.

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The first pillar involves immediate upgrades to the existing bridges to enhance reliability during periods of restriction or closure. Engineers will install new monitoring systems and reinforce key structural components, a move aimed at minimising disruption caused by weather‑related shutdowns.

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The second pillar is the commencement of construction work on a third Menai crossing, a project that has been in planning for several years. Details of the route and design have not been disclosed, but the minister confirmed that the new link will provide a vital alternative for traffic and public transport.

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The third pillar focuses on broader transport solutions, including a study of road‑based options for the M4 corridor around Newport. “We will carry out an 18‑month study to consider a range of road‑based solutions for the M4 around Newport,” Hooper said.

He added that the study will run alongside measures to cut peak‑hour traffic by roughly one in ten vehicles. “Every vehicle taken off the road helps on a motorway that is already operating at or beyond capacity at the busiest times,” he explained.

Hooper stressed that the government’s actions are driven by public demand. “People want action, not endless discussion.”

They want reliable journeys, less disruption and confidence that Government is getting on with improving things and making a difference to people’s lives. And that’s exactly what we’re doing.”

He noted that residents of Ynys Môn have long awaited certainty about the future of the crossings.

“People on Ynys Môn and across the North of Wales have waited a long time for greater certainty about the future of the crossings.”

The minister said the new plan marks a clear shift from prolonged debate to tangible progress. “Today we are setting out a clear way forward, with action to improve the resilience of the existing crossings while immediately beginning work to develop a third crossing.”

He projected that the combined measures would deliver “better travel choices, improved resilience and quicker and more reliable journeys” for daily commuters.

Transport analysts have warned that the Menai Strait is a bottleneck for freight and tourism, with occasional bridge closures causing significant economic loss. Local businesses, particularly those reliant on tourism, have welcomed the announcement, citing the need for dependable access to the island.

The Welsh Government has allocated an initial £30 million for the third crossing project, with further funding to be confirmed pending the outcome of the feasibility study. Construction is slated to begin in early 2025, subject to planning consent and environmental assessments.

Environmental groups have called for rigorous impact assessments, given the Menai Strait’s status as a protected marine habitat. Hooper assured that the project will adhere to strict environmental standards and that mitigation measures will be incorporated from the design stage.

In parallel, the government will continue to monitor the structural health of the existing bridges, deploying advanced sensors to detect stress and wear in real time. The renewed focus on Menai infrastructure comes as the Welsh Government seeks to bolster transport resilience ahead of the next UK general election.

Officials indicated that the third crossing will be designed to accommodate future traffic growth, including provisions for public transport, cycling and pedestrian routes. Stakeholder consultations are planned for the summer, allowing local communities and interest groups to provide input on the project’s scope and design.

Transport Minister Mark Drakeford praised the deputy minister’s announcement, describing it as “a decisive step towards securing North Wales’ transport future.”

The Senedd is expected to debate the funding package and timeline in the coming weeks, with a vote likely before the end of the parliamentary session.