Rotary raises £630 for Pembrokeshire Food Bank at festival

Rotary volunteers ran the Park and Ride, staffed booths and helped raise funds, with Lloyd & Whyte matching donations to boost the Pembrokeshire Food Bank.

Photo credit: Tenby Today

✍️ By Dylan Powell (Arts, Music & Culture Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 6, 2026 at 6:15 pm 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Narberth and Whitland Rotary clubs helped raise £630 for Pembrokeshire Food Bank while supporting the Narberth Food Festival this weekend. The two‑yearly festival attracted thousands of visitors to the town’s historic market square, showcasing local produce, street food and family‑friendly entertainment.

Rotary volunteers were on hand from Friday to Sunday, operating the Park and Ride service that shuttled attendees between the town’s car park and the festival site. Club members also staffed information booths, handed out maps and assisted families with accessibility needs, ensuring a smooth flow of foot traffic.

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In addition to logistical help, the clubs launched a fundraising drive for the Pembrokeshire Food Bank, inviting festival‑goers to donate cash or card. By the close of the event, the collective effort had generated £630, a sum the clubs said would be earmarked for emergency food parcels and voucher schemes.

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The amount was bolstered by a matching pledge from Lloyd & Whyte Insurance Brokers, which agreed to double every contribution collected by the Rotary teams. The matching pledge effectively increased the impact of each donation, allowing the food bank to stretch its resources further across the county.

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Organisers of the food festival highlighted the partnership as a model of community collaboration, noting that the event relies heavily on volunteer support each year. “Narberth and Whitland Rotary would like to thank everyone who donated, volunteered their time, used the Park and Ride service and helped make the weekend such a tremendous success,” said Michelle Keens‑Douglas, engagement officer.

“A huge thank you to everyone who played a part in making it such a fantastic weekend!” added Keens‑Douglas. The Pembrokeshire Food Bank, which serves a catch‑area of over 300,000 residents, reported a surge in demand over the past twelve months, driven by rising living costs and energy prices.

Staff at the food bank said the additional £630 will fund roughly 150 emergency food parcels, providing immediate relief to families facing short‑term hardship. Local businesses also contributed, with several stallholders offering free samples and discounts, reinforcing the festival’s aim of promoting regional produce.

The town council confirmed that the festival generated an estimated £200,000 in ancillary revenue for hotels, restaurants and retailers, underscoring its economic significance for the area. Residents described the weekend as a “celebration of community spirit”, noting the ease of travel thanks to the Park and Ride and the friendly atmosphere at the food stalls.

The success of the fundraising drive has prompted Rotary clubs to consider expanding similar initiatives at future events, with plans to involve more local charities. The Narberth Food Festival will return next summer, with organisers already planning a larger programme of workshops, cooking demonstrations and live music.

Meanwhile, the Pembrokeshire Food Bank urges the public to continue supporting its work through regular donations, volunteer shifts and corporate partnerships.