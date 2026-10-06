Mid Wales Opera stages Gianni Schicchi at Torch Theatre

The production opens the company’s autumn season and promises a full evening of Italian opera, beginning with the fast‑moving, twist‑laden story of greedy relatives and a wily schemer.

Photo credit: Tenby Today

✍️ By Dylan Powell (Arts, Music & Culture Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 6, 2026 at 5:15 pm 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Mid Wales Opera will bring Puccini’s comic one‑act masterpiece Gianni Schicchi to the Torch Theatre in Llandudno on 4 November.

The production opens the company’s autumn season and promises a full evening of Italian opera, beginning with the fast‑moving, twist‑laden story of greedy relatives and a wily schemer.

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Set in Florence, the plot follows the death of Buoso Donati and the scramble of his heirs to claim his estate, only to discover they have inherited nothing.

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Lauretta, engaged to Donati’s nephew Rinuccio, persuades her father Gianni Schicchi to intervene, and his cunning plan triggers chaos among the family.

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Puccini’s score, celebrated for its lyrical brilliance, includes the beloved aria “O mio babbino caro”, a highlight that audiences have come to expect from the work.

Following the opera, the evening will continue with a second half featuring popular Italian music performed by the company’s 15‑strong ensemble of singers and musicians.

Production Manager Bridget Wallbank and Artistic Director Richard Studer have overseen a Touch Tour that precedes the performance.

The free, ticketed Touch Tour begins at 6.30 pm and offers a hands‑on preview of the set, furniture, props and costumes.

Audience members are invited to step onto the stage, explore tactile elements and gain insight into the visual world of the production.

An Audio Described Insight component will accompany the tour, ensuring that visually impaired patrons can experience the same level of detail.

Advance booking is required for the Touch Tour, which runs concurrently with the theatre’s regular ticketing process.

Mid Wales Opera’s company comprises fifteen professional singers and musicians, supported by a small crew of technicians and designers.

The production marks the company’s first appearance at the Torch Theatre, a venue known for its versatile programming and community focus.

Local arts organisations have welcomed the collaboration, noting the added cultural value of a full‑scale Italian opera in the region.

Tickets for the 7.30 pm performance are available through the theatre’s box office and online booking platform.

The performance is part of a broader effort to bring high‑quality operatic works to audiences across Mid Wales, complementing the company’s touring activities earlier in the year.

Mid Wales Opera’s director Richard Studer said the company aims to make opera accessible and engaging for a diverse audience.

He added that the Touch Tour “offers a unique opportunity for audiences to connect with the production before the curtain rises, breaking down barriers and inviting curiosity”.

Bridget Wallbank highlighted the importance of tactile and audio‑described experiences, noting that “inclusive practices enrich the cultural experience for everyone”.

The Torch Theatre, situated on the promenade overlooking the Conwy estuary, will host the performance in its main auditorium, which seats 500 patrons.

Local residents and visitors alike are expected to fill the house, reflecting a growing appetite for live classical music and theatre in the area.

Gianni Schicchi, first performed in 1918, remains one of Puccini’s most frequently staged works, praised for its brisk pacing and memorable melodies.

The Torch Theatre’s programming director confirmed that the opera aligns with the venue’s commitment to presenting a varied cultural calendar.

With the Touch Tour’s inclusive design and the company’s energetic interpretation, the production aims to deliver a memorable night of opera for both seasoned enthusiasts and newcomers.