Maendy Primary School opens doors to Reception 2027 families

Maendy Primary in Cwmbran invites prospective parents to an open event on 19 October, offering tours, staff meet‑ups and insight into early years education.

Photo credit: Cwmbran Life

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 6, 2026 at 7:00 pm 📖 2 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Maendy Primary School in Cwmbran will host an open event for families seeking a Reception place for September 2027.

The gathering is scheduled for Monday 19 October at 4 pm and is open to all prospective parents.

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Attendees will be able to meet teaching staff, tour the school premises and receive information about daily routines.

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School officials say the afternoon will showcase the environment that supports early years learning.

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Maendy Primary serves the Maendy and surrounding Cwmbran neighbourhoods and has a reputation for strong community links.

The school’s website describes its ethos as centred on nurturing curiosity and confidence in young learners.

Parents will be shown classrooms designed for play‑based learning, as well as outdoor facilities used for physical activity.

Representatives from the reception team will explain the curriculum framework that underpins the first year of primary education.

Information on pastoral care, nutrition programmes and parental involvement will also be provided.

Local families have expressed interest in the event as demand for primary places in the area remains high.

School leadership highlighted that the open afternoon offers a transparent view of how the school prepares children for the transition to formal schooling.

Prospective parents will receive printed guides outlining the school’s policies on attendance, assessment and safeguarding.

Staff will answer questions about the enrolment process, including key dates for applications and required documentation.

The event is part of a broader outreach effort by the school to engage with the community ahead of the new academic year.

Maendy Primary’s headteacher noted that early engagement helps families make informed decisions about their child’s education.

Transport options to the school, including local bus routes and walking paths, will be mapped for attendees.

Accessibility provisions for families with additional needs will be demonstrated during the tour.

Representatives from the local authority’s education department will be on hand to discuss wider provision for Reception places across Cwmbran.

Parents are encouraged to register their interest in advance via the school’s online portal to ensure adequate staffing for the event.

The open afternoon will conclude with a brief presentation on the school’s extracurricular clubs and after‑school activities.

Organisers expect the event to provide a comprehensive overview of what families can anticipate when their child joins Maendy Primary in September 2027.