Redwick water pressure crisis prompts call for infrastructure overhaul

Plaid Cymru MS urges urgent upgrades after years of low water pressure in Redwick, with a meeting set between officials and Dŵr Cymru.

Photo credit: South Wales Argus

✍️ By Wales Newsroom Desk (Senior Breaking News Editor) 🕒 Published: October 6, 2026 at 7:30 pm 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Plaid Cymru Senedd member Peredur Owen Griffiths has pressed for an urgent overhaul of water infrastructure serving Redwick, a village on the outskirts of Newport.

Griffiths raised the issue during a session of the Senedd’s Rural Resilience and Sustainability portfolio, directing his questions to cabinet minister Llyr Gruffyd.

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“I want to turn to a specific issue that I’ve raised with you in the past, the water pressure in Redwick,” the MS said, adding that residents have endured low water pressure for many years.

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He warned that the problem worsens during dry spells, citing the “unprecedented” dry weather recently experienced across the region.

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Griffiths highlighted that five farms operate in the area, with some unable to supply sufficient water to their dairy herds.

“So‑called mitigation measures have been put in place, but they have fallen short, and, in some cases, failed to materialise,” he warned.

He called for a “major infrastructure overhaul” to upgrade the flow of water into the village.

The MS asked the minister what pressure could be applied to Dŵr Cymru, the water provider, to accelerate the work.

“And what action would you expect to happen before next summer so that we don’t see the same problems happening again?” he asked.

Minister Gruffyd acknowledged the seriousness of the situation, confirming he would raise the matter directly with Dŵr Cymru.

“I share your concern,” the minister said, pledging to take the issue up with senior officials at the water company.

A meeting has now been scheduled between Griffiths and Dŵr Cymru representatives to discuss a long‑term solution for Redwick.

Local residents have previously reported that the low pressure hampers everyday activities such as washing dishes, bathing and filling washing machines.

Farmers in the surrounding area have also raised concerns that inadequate water supply threatens livestock health and milk production.

Water Wales, the regulator, has previously warned that ageing infrastructure across the country could lead to service disruptions if not modernised.

Redwick lies within the Dŵr Cymru service area, which supplies water to Newport and surrounding rural communities.

Officials from the water company have not yet disclosed the scale of investment required for the proposed upgrades.

Industry data suggests that replacing ageing mains and increasing pipe diameters can significantly improve pressure and reliability.

Griffiths urged the minister to apply “all possible pressure” on Dŵr Cymru to prioritise the works.

He also called for clear timelines, asking that tangible progress be evident before the summer of next year.

The minister reiterated the government’s commitment to rural resilience, noting that water security is a key pillar of the broader sustainability agenda.

He said the meeting with Dŵr Cymru would focus on both immediate remedial actions and a strategic plan for future capacity.

Community leaders in Redwick have welcomed the forthcoming dialogue, hoping it will lead to a swift resolution.

Environmental groups have previously highlighted the need for investment in water infrastructure to cope with climate‑induced variability in rainfall.

The upcoming discussions are expected to consider the impact of recent dry periods on water demand and supply balance.

Stakeholders will also examine whether alternative water sources or storage solutions could complement the proposed pipe upgrades.

Local councillors have pledged to monitor the progress of the talks and report back to residents.

Should the meeting produce a concrete plan, Dŵr Cymru is expected to submit a detailed proposal to the Welsh Government for funding approval.

Redwick’s residents remain hopeful that the “major infrastructure overhaul” promised by officials will finally restore reliable water pressure to the village.