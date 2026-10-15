Pembrokeshire Scouts mark award‑filled year at Haverfordwest AGM

Scouts celebrate top awards, volunteer service and a new badge at a vibrant gathering in Haverfordwest, highlighting community impact.

Photo credit: Tenby Today

✍️ By Bethan Lewis (Community Affairs & Local Life Reporter) 🕒 Published: October 15, 2026 at 10:00 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Pembrokeshire Scouts gathered at Haverfordwest High VC School on Saturday, 10 October, to mark a year of notable achievements across the county.

The annual general meeting, hosted by the 1st Haverfordwest Scout Group, provided a platform to celebrate the dedication of young members, adult volunteers and community partners.

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Councillor Randell Thomas‑Turner, Mayor of Haverfordwest, addressed the assembled crowd, highlighting the Scouts’ role in recent civic events.

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He praised the 1st Haverfordwest Scout Group for its involvement in Civic Week celebrations and the Haverfordwest Carnival.

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The mayor also referenced the forthcoming “Connecting the Community” initiative, noting the Scouts’ readiness to support its launch.

During the ceremony, a newly commissioned Scouts badge, designed by local artist Anwyn Griffiths, was presented to the group.

He thanked Griffiths for creating a symbol that reflects the pride and creativity of the Scouting community.

Representatives from Pembrokeshire Scouts spoke about the breadth of activities that had taken place over the past twelve months.

The evening also honoured young members who had earned their top awards, underscoring the personal growth fostered by the programme.

Adult volunteers received long‑service awards, recognising decades of commitment to youth development.

Attendees were reminded of the extensive behind‑the‑scenes work that enables the county’s Scouting activities to thrive.

“It was also a lovely opportunity to look back at everything that’s happened across Pembrokeshire Scouts over the past year and recognise just how much goes on behind the scenes to make it all happen,” the speaker noted.

The gathering highlighted the Scouts’ contribution to local environmental projects, heritage walks and community health initiatives.

Volunteer leaders from rural and coastal districts shared stories of camping expeditions, water‑safety courses and heritage trail maintenance.

These projects have reinforced the Scouts’ reputation as a catalyst for youth engagement and community cohesion.

Local schools reported increased participation in after‑school Scouting clubs, attributing the rise to the visible success of county‑wide events.

Parents expressed appreciation for the safe, structured environment that Scouting provides for their children.

“The sense of belonging and the skills they acquire are invaluable,” one parent remarked during the reception.

Mayor Thomas‑Turner concluded his address by thanking families, volunteers and partners for their ongoing support.

He urged continued collaboration to ensure the Scouts remain a vibrant part of Pembrokeshire’s social fabric.

The AGM closed with a communal toast, celebrating past successes and looking forward to another year of adventure and service.

Organisers confirmed that the next annual meeting will be held in early 2025, with plans to expand outreach programmes to additional rural communities.

Scouts across the county are set to embark on new projects aimed at environmental stewardship and digital skills development.

Community leaders echoed the sentiment that the Scouts’ ethos aligns closely with Pembrokeshire’s broader goals of inclusivity and resilience.

With a strong foundation of volunteers and enthusiastic youth, Pembrokeshire Scouts appear poised to sustain their impact well into the future.