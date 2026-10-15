Reform MS urges finance minister to step down over budget defeat

Photo credit: Caerphilly Observer

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 15, 2026 at 11:15 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Reform Party MS Cai Parry‑Jones has publicly urged Finance Minister Elin Jones to relinquish her role, claiming the Welsh Government’s finances are being run by “someone more competent”.

The demand follows the historic defeat of the Welsh Government’s first budget, the first such loss in the devolved administration’s history.

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Parry‑Jones, Reform’s shadow finance minister, accused Jones of voting against her own government on two occasions, describing the errors as “mistakes”.

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Speaking on Wednesday 14 October, he said the government had sent the minister for government effectiveness to negotiate the next supplementary budget, rather than Jones herself.

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“The First Minister said he had learnt lessons over the summer.” The lesson, it appears, is to sideline you,” Parry‑Jones told the Senedd.

He added, “So, Minister, who is actually running the Welsh Government’s finances?” And given it clearly isn’t you, is it not time to officially hand over the reins to someone more competent?”

Jones retorted that her 27‑year tenure in the Senedd had only produced two voting errors, questioning Parry‑Jones’ own record.

“When you’ve been here 27 years and you’ve only managed to vote wrong twice, then maybe I can come back to you and see what your record will be like in 27 years,” she replied.

She stressed that finance decisions are a collective responsibility, saying, “I am the minister for finance.” There are others in this government who will also be negotiating with people across this Senedd, both on funding and on legislation.

We do not work as a silo in this government; we work as a team.”

The debate shifted to the proposed third Menai crossing, a major infrastructure project that Reform has long criticised for its funding shortfall.

Parry‑Jones warned that the current estimate for the bridge stands at £670 million, yet “only £20 million to £25 million has been budgeted over the next five years for it, and that’s just been for planning”.

He warned, “We can see where this is going, Minister: you’ll kick the big spending can down the road while you’re in the job, a future finance minister will announce we don’t have enough money and then quietly shelve it.”

Jones countered that large infrastructure schemes inevitably take time, stating, “In government, in this Senedd, when you have been here a longer time you will know that large infrastructure projects take a long time to deliver.”

She added, “If you don’t start today and start the planning and fund the planning, as this government is doing for the Menai bridge, then you will not get to that day when there is a third Menai bridge.”

Jones affirmed the government’s commitment to both strengthening the two existing Menai bridges and progressing the third crossing, saying, “We’re committed to doing that work, to funding that work in its development phases, and, hopefully, both you and I will be here long enough to see that third Menai bridge built.”

The exchange highlights growing tensions between Reform and the Welsh Government over fiscal management and infrastructure priorities, with the opposition demanding a reshuffle of senior financial responsibilities.

Welsh Government officials have not yet responded to the call for a change in the finance portfolio.