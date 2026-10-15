Older Welsh residents hit by biggest energy bill rise in four years

Age Cymru finds 52% of seniors in Wales struggling with living costs as energy prices surge, urging government action on warm‑home support.

Photo credit: Tenby Today

✍️ By Bethan Lewis (Community Affairs & Local Life Reporter) 🕒 Published: October 15, 2026 at 11:30 am 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

A new Age Cymru survey shows more than half of older people in Wales are struggling with the cost of living as energy bills are set to rise to their highest level in four years.

The charity’s “Counting the Cost” report, based on responses from over‑50s across the nation, found 52 per cent of older Welsh residents say they are finding it hard to make ends meet, up from 46 per cent in 2025 and just 9 per cent in 2020.

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Fuel and energy emerged as the most pressing expense, with respondents highlighting the speed of price increases as a key challenge.

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Seventy‑five‑year‑old Julia from Pembrokeshire explained the pressure she feels.

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I don’t know how I will afford living costs over the next year, because with the current conflict in the Middle East we don’t know how much this will increase bills and the cost of food.

More than half of those who have altered their lifestyle to save money reported cutting back on energy use, and 53 per cent of all participants said they have reduced consumption to stretch their budgets.

One‑third of older people say they are eating less to afford heating, a trade‑off the report says puts health at risk, especially for those in cold or damp homes.

Victoria Lloyd, chief executive of Age Cymru, called on both the UK and Welsh governments to intervene.

People have already shown they are struggling with the cost of living crisis. More than a third of older people are spending less on food to try and make ends meet, and we know that over half of older people making lifestyle changes to save money have cut their energy use over the past year.

Lloyd added that digital exclusion makes it harder for many seniors to switch providers, leaving them vulnerable to auto‑renewal price hikes that exceed the general increase.

The report notes that the Winter Fuel Payment was briefly restricted in July 2024, leaving many older households without crucial support before the recent reinstatement.

Age Cymru urges the UK government to raise the Warm Home Discount and broaden eligibility beyond means‑tested benefits, while the Welsh government is asked to lift income thresholds for the Nest Warm Homes scheme and boost funding for the Warm Homes Programme.

Water bills were the second most cited concern, with 21 per cent of respondents cutting water use to save money. Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water and Hafren Dyfrdwy have both seen double‑digit rises in recent years.

The survey, launched on 2 March, recorded 118 references to the war in the Middle East and 51 mentions of Iran, reflecting the impact of geopolitical tensions on fuel prices.

Oil‑fired heating, used by 7.8 per cent of Welsh homes, generated the most anxiety among participants, overtaking concerns about gas.

Unpaid carers also featured prominently, with 29 per cent of respondents identifying as carers, two‑thirds of whom are women and 77 per cent aged 65 or over. Only 5 per cent receive Carer’s Allowance despite 57 per cent describing caring as a financial challenge.

Social‑care costs remain a burden; 16 per cent of those surveyed sought help from local authorities in the past year, and 40 per cent of them had to contribute to the expense, while just 28 per cent found the payment arrangements easy to understand.

Broadband prices have stayed relatively stable, yet awareness of social tariffs is low, with 60 per cent of low‑income older adults unaware of available discounts.

Age Cymru’s advice line, 0300 303 44 98, is available Monday to Friday, 9 am‑4 pm, for anyone needing guidance on managing energy, water or other living costs.

The charity recommends that both governments place a duty on water companies to inform older customers of the cheapest payment options and, where possible, move them automatically onto those tariffs.

In the longer term, the report calls for expanded energy production in Wales and the wider UK to secure affordable power for the most vulnerable.