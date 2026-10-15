£9.2m Celtic Freeport funding approved for Pembroke Dock

Over £9m of seed capital has been allocated to two Pembroke Dock projects, advancing floating offshore wind infrastructure in south‑west Wales.

Photo credit: Pembrokeshire Herald

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 15, 2026 at 11:15 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

More than £9 million of Celtic Freeport seed capital has been approved for two flagship schemes in Pembroke Dock, marking a decisive shift from planning to delivery for the free‑port’s offshore wind agenda.

The £9.2 million allocation forms part of an £18.4 million package aimed at cementing south‑west Wales as a hub for the floating offshore wind sector.

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At the heart of the Pembrokeshire share is a £7.2 million grant for the Criterion Quay development at the Port of Milford Haven, where the first phase will restore marine infrastructure, add berthing capacity and create roughly 1.7 hectares of lay‑down space for wind‑farm components.

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A further £2 million has been earmarked for the Ledwood quayside facilities in Pembroke Dock, funding upgrades to marine access and the handling infrastructure used by local fabricators.

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Two additional projects in Neath Port Talbot will receive the remaining £9.2 million, with Associated British Ports slated for a £5 million boost to its Talbot Wharf scheme and Neath Port Talbot Council set to obtain £4.2 million for the Waterside Innovation Park.

The free‑port seed capital is being provided by the UK Government through the Freeport Programme in Wales.

Chris Martin, chair of the Celtic Freeport, said: “Approval of this seed capital funding marks a major step forward for Celtic Freeport.” These four projects will deliver the infrastructure needed to unlock investment, support high‑quality jobs and accelerate economic growth across south west Wales.

We are now moving from planning into delivery, working with our partners to turn the Freeport’s ambitions into tangible benefits for businesses and communities.”

Secretary of State for Wales Stephen Kinnock described the announcement as “a significant moment” for the Celtic Freeport, adding that the investment would help establish south‑west Wales as a hub for future industries.

Welsh Government cabinet minister for Enterprise, Connectivity and Energy Adam Price said the projects would unlock sites for investment, support new industries and strengthen Wales’ position in the growing clean‑energy economy.

The Celtic Freeport is a public‑private partnership led by Associated British Ports, Neath Port Talbot Council, Pembrokeshire County Council and the Port of Milford Haven, with a broader remit that includes hydrogen, sustainable fuels, carbon capture, cleaner steel and low‑carbon logistics.

Freeport officials estimate the wider initiative could attract around £8.4 billion of private investment and create 11,500 jobs across the region.

Local engineering firms in Pembroke Dock have increasingly positioned the area as a potential centre for the Celtic Sea floating offshore wind supply chain, and the new infrastructure is expected to provide the physical backbone required by developers and manufacturers.

While the funding awards have been approved, they remain subject to grant conditions, monitoring arrangements and claw‑back provisions before the money can be released.

If the projects proceed as planned, the Criterion Quay and Ledwood upgrades will deliver essential berthing and lay‑down capacity, bolstering the region’s ability to host large‑scale wind‑farm component fabrication and assembly.

The investment arrives as the UK government seeks to accelerate the transition to clean energy, with floating offshore wind identified as a key growth area for the Celtic Sea.

Stakeholders anticipate that the enhanced maritime infrastructure will attract further private capital, underpinning the creation of skilled jobs and supporting the broader economic transformation of south‑west Wales.