Over 100 Pembrokeshire youths try free kayaking on Milford Haven

More than a hundred local teenagers took part in free kayaking and paddleboarding sessions on the Milford Haven Waterway this summer, boosting confidence and community ties.

Photo credit: Pembrokeshire Herald

✍️ By Bethan Lewis (Community Affairs & Local Life Reporter) 🕒 Published: October 14, 2026 at 2:15 pm 📖 2 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

More than 100 youngsters from Milford Haven and Pembroke have taken part in free kayaking and paddle‑boarding sessions on the Milford Haven Waterway this summer, under the High Tide Club scheme.

The programme, run by the Port of Milford Haven in partnership with Paddle West, offered a series of on‑water sessions designed to make watersports accessible to local families.

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Organisers scheduled the activities at Milford Beach between May and August, timing each outing around favourable tides and weather conditions.

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Participants aged 11 to 17 were invited to try kayaking and stand‑up paddle‑boarding under the guidance of qualified instructors.

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The initiative was billed as a way to remove financial and logistical barriers that often prevent young people from trying water‑based sports.

“We are passionate about making watersports accessible to everyone and giving young people the opportunity to discover everything the Waterway has to offer,” said Sam Booth, director of Paddle West.

Booth added that the enthusiasm shown by the teenagers had exceeded expectations and highlighted the value of free community programmes.

Emily Jones, stakeholder engagement executive at the Port of Milford Haven, praised the collaboration as a model for local partnership.

Jones said the project also aimed to inspire participants to continue exploring the waterway safely and responsibly.

The Port of Milford Haven noted that the High Tide Club forms part of a wider effort to support education, wellbeing and community participation around the harbour.

Local schools and youth groups reported a noticeable rise in interest in water‑based activities following the sessions.

Parents highlighted the programme’s role in providing a constructive, outdoor alternative during the summer holidays.

Organisers hope the success of the High Tide Club will encourage further free or low‑cost initiatives that bring young people closer to the maritime heritage of Pembrokeshire.

With more than a hundred teenagers already having paddled, kayaked and built confidence on the water, the scheme demonstrates how coordinated community action can open up new horizons for the region’s youth.