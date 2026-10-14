Ceri Dupree to dazzle Milford Haven with cabaret spectacle

Celebrated impersonator Ceri Dupree brings his flamboyant show “Frock with Laughter” to Pill Social Centre, promising comedy, costumes and celebrity impersonations on 14 Nov.

Photo credit: Pembrokeshire Herald

✍️ By Dylan Powell (Arts, Music & Culture Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 14, 2026 at 1:45 pm 📖 2 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Celebrated female impersonator Ceri Dupree will headline a glittering cabaret night at Milford Haven’s Pill Social Centre on Saturday 14 November 2026.

The event, billed as “Frock with Laughter”, promises a blend of outrageous comedy, flamboyant costumes and larger‑than‑life celebrity impersonations.

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Dupree, whose razor‑sharp wit and dazzling wardrobe have made him a staple of Britain’s cabaret circuit, will bring his signature theatrical spectacle to the Pembrokeshire town.

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Organisers describe the show as a “professional cabaret experience without the need to travel far from home”, highlighting its appeal to local audiences.

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Doors will open at 7 pm, with the performance slated to begin at 8 pm, offering a full evening of entertainment for residents and visitors alike.

Tickets are priced at £15 per person and are available for purchase via the Pill Social Centre website.

The venue, situated on Cellar Hill, has served the community for more than six decades, hosting a range of social events and performances.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ceri Dupree to our stage,” a spokesperson for the Pill Social Centre said, adding that the show will add a splash of glamour to the town’s cultural calendar.

Dupree’s repertoire includes a range of colourful characters, from iconic pop stars to classic film legends, each rendered with meticulous attention to costume and makeup.

His performances are noted for their high production values, with elaborate sets and a live musical accompaniment that enhance the comedic timing.

The show is rated suitable for audiences aged 16 and over, reflecting its blend of adult humour and family‑friendly spectacle.

Local residents are encouraged to gather friends for a Saturday night that promises both laughter and visual splendour.

For further information or enquiries, the Pill Social Centre can be contacted by email.

“Milford Haven has a vibrant community spirit, and events like this reinforce our reputation as a hub for quality entertainment,” the spokesperson added.

With the performance set to showcase some of the finest costumes this side of Las Vegas, the night is poised to become a highlight of the town’s autumn cultural offerings.

Tickets are expected to sell quickly, underscoring the strong demand for high‑calibre cabaret in the region.

Attendance at the event will contribute to the ongoing vitality of the Pill Social Centre, ensuring its role as a focal point for community gatherings continues well into the future.