Rebecca Rigby appointed Managing Director of Bluestone resort

The reshuffle is presented as a move to strengthen leadership capacity as the resort looks to build on recent growth. William McNamara, who has chaired the board since the…

Photo credit: Tenby Today

✍️ By Cerys Jenkins (Business & Economy Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 15, 2026 at 1:00 pm 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Bluestone resort in Pembrokeshire has announced that Rebecca Rigby will become its Managing Director. Rigby, who has served as the resort’s Director of Operations for the past seven years, will head a newly formed Executive Group that unites senior leaders across the business.

The reshuffle is presented as a move to strengthen leadership capacity as the resort looks to build on recent growth. William McNamara, who has chaired the board since the resort’s inception, will step down from the day‑to‑day role to become Chairman, concentrating on long‑term strategy and development.

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“Bluestone has come a very long way since we first opened our doors, and that has only been possible because of the extraordinary commitment of our people and the support of our guests and community.” As the business has developed, we have always been prepared to evolve with it.

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This is an important step in ensuring we have the leadership capacity and structure to build on what we have achieved and take Bluestone forward with confidence. Rebecca knows Bluestone extremely well and brings to the role many years of sector experience, including the last seven years as Director of Operations, approaching everything with passion, commitment, focus, and fairness.

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I am delighted that she will be taking on the role and look forward to working closely with her as we continue to develop the business.”

The statement highlighted the resort’s evolution since opening its doors and the importance of staff and community support. Rigby’s appointment follows an internal promotion policy that the board says reflects a commitment to continuity and sector expertise.

“It is a real privilege to be asked to lead Bluestone.” This is a very special business, with fantastic people and a strong sense of what it stands for.

I’m excited about what we can achieve together, and my focus will be on building on the strengths we already have: delivering an exceptional experience for our guests, supporting our people and ensuring Bluestone continues to thrive for many years to come.”

She emphasised delivering an exceptional guest experience, supporting staff and ensuring the resort’s longevity. The new Executive Group will include heads of accommodation, food and beverage, leisure and finance, reporting directly to Rigby.

Finance Director Giles McNamara will also take a seat on the BRWL Board, expanding the board’s financial oversight. The changes come as Bluestone continues to position itself as a leading coastal destination in West Wales, drawing visitors from across the UK and Europe.

Local authorities have welcomed the stability of leadership, noting the resort’s contribution to regional employment and tourism revenue. Industry observers note that internal succession can aid in preserving corporate culture while allowing fresh strategic direction.

Bluestone’s management team will now focus on consolidating recent investments in sustainability and guest facilities, according to the resort’s recent communications. The resort’s board expects the new structure to enhance decision‑making speed and align resources with the ambition to remain a benchmark for Welsh hospitality.

No further comment was sought from other board members at the time of publication.