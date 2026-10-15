Twmpath barn dance to raise funds for Monmouth Comprehensive

Traditional Welsh folk dance at Monmouth Comprehensive on 16 Oct aims to support the school’s MCS Fund with live music and a caller.

Photo credit: Monmouthshire Beacon

✍️ By Dylan Powell (Arts, Music & Culture Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 15, 2026 at 1:00 pm 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

A traditional Welsh barn dance, known as a twampath, will be held at Monmouth Comprehensive School on Friday 16 October.

The event, organised by the Monmouth Comprehensive Friends Association, runs from 7 pm until 9.30 pm and aims to raise funds for the school’s MCS Fund.

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Folk band Calennig will provide live music while a professional caller leads participants through the steps of the dance.

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Attendees unfamiliar with the style can watch the performance, though the caller will also offer guidance for those who wish to join in.

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Adult tickets cost £5 and children’s tickets £3 when purchased through the ParentPay system.

A bar will serve a selection of drinks, and snacks and hot beverages will be on offer throughout the evening.

All proceeds are earmarked for the Monmouth Comprehensive MCS Fund, which supports a range of school‑community projects.

The twampath tradition dates back to rural Welsh gatherings where music and dance fostered social cohesion.

In contemporary Wales the format is often compared with a ceilidh, though it retains distinct regional characteristics.

Monmouth Comprehensive has previously hosted cultural events, but this is the first twampath organised by the Friends Association.

School officials have highlighted the importance of community‑led fundraising in supplementing budget allocations.

Representatives from the Friends Association noted that the event offers a “fun, family‑friendly evening while supporting vital school resources”.

Local residents have expressed enthusiasm for the opportunity to experience a genuine Welsh folk tradition.

Transport links to the school include regular bus services from Monmouth town centre and nearby villages.

Parking is available on the school grounds, with spaces allocated on a first‑come, first‑served basis.

Parents are encouraged to arrive early to secure seating, as the venue’s capacity is limited.

The event is part of a broader effort by the Friends Association to engage the community in school life.

Funds raised will contribute to extracurricular activities, classroom resources and facility upgrades.

Organisers have confirmed that the bar will serve both alcoholic and non‑alcoholic options, adhering to licensing regulations.

Snacks will include traditional Welsh treats alongside standard refreshments.

Security personnel will be present to ensure a safe environment for families and school staff.

The caller, an experienced facilitator of Welsh folk dances, will introduce basic steps before the full set begins.

Participants are advised to wear comfortable shoes suitable for dancing on a wooden floor.

Calennig, the featured band, specialises in traditional Welsh repertoire and has performed at festivals across the country.

The group’s setlist is expected to feature a mix of well‑known reels, jigs and vocal numbers.

Entry fees collected via ParentPay will be processed electronically, with receipts issued to purchasers.

Door sales will be recorded manually, and all proceeds will be transferred to the MCS Fund at the end of the evening.

School governors have welcomed the initiative, noting that community events reinforce the school’s role as a local hub.

Parents who cannot attend are encouraged to support the fund through alternative donation channels made available by the Friends Association.

The twampath promises an evening of music, dance and community spirit, reflecting the cultural heritage of Monmouthshire.

Organisers anticipate a lively turnout, with families, alumni and local residents gathering to celebrate Welsh tradition.

Further information about the event, including ticket purchase details, is available on the Monmouth Comprehensive website.