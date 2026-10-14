Aberystwyth Round Table reunion screened at Borth cinema

Former Round Table members and Ladies Circle alumni gathered at Libanus Cinema to watch a historic cabaret film, highlighting the beloved “Beatles Cinderella” sketch.

Photo credit: Cambrian News

✍️ By Bethan Lewis (Community Affairs & Local Life Reporter) 🕒 Published: October 14, 2026 at 12:40 pm 📖 2 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Former members of the Aberystwyth Round Table gathered at the Libanus Cinema in Borth to view a rare film of the club’s cabaret performances from the 1980s and early 1990s.

The screening, organised by the group’s alumni, offered a nostalgic glimpse of the lively sketches and musical numbers that once entertained members across Europe.

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Present on the evening were Tony Lewis, Des Parkinson, Malcolm Slater, Tony Bates, Dylan Raw Rees, Mike Barrett and Charles Raw Rees, all of whom took part in the original productions.

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Joining them were several former members of the Aberystwyth Ladies Circle, who featured in many of the cabaret sketches and shared in the reminiscences.

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The film, compiled from footage captured between 1984 and 1992, documents performances staged at Round Table meetings in Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Belgium, the Netherlands and West Germany.

Each overseas gathering combined local hospitality with the club’s signature blend of humour, music and community spirit, creating a unique cultural exchange for the Welsh delegates.

Among the most talked‑about numbers was a sketch titled “Beatles Cinderella”, in which the classic fairy tale was retold entirely to the tune of songs by the famous Liverpool group.

The inventive use of Beatles melodies drew laughter and applause, and the segment has long been remembered as a highlight of the Round Table’s creative output.

Round Table, a service‑oriented youth organisation founded in the early 20th century, has long encouraged social interaction and charitable activity among its members.

During the 1980s, the Aberystwyth chapter embraced performance art as a means of fundraising and camaraderie, producing a series of cabarets that travelled with delegations abroad.

Preserving the film was a collaborative effort, with original members contributing reels and digital copies to ensure the material survived the decay of analogue media.

The Libanus Cinema, a historic venue in the coastal village of Borth, has become a focal point for community events, offering a fitting backdrop for the reunion.

Local residents who attended the screening reported a warm atmosphere, with many recalling personal connections to the performers or the original cabaret evenings.

Organisers noted that the event not only celebrated past achievements but also reinforced the enduring bonds forged through the Round Table’s activities.

As the lights dimmed and the final reel rolled, the audience rose for an extended applause, underscoring the lasting impact of the club’s creative legacy on Aberystwyth’s social fabric.