Welsh Government’s winter flood plan under fire

Photo credit: Nation.Cymru

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 14, 2026 at 1:15 pm 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Welsh Government minister Llyr Gruffydd set out a winter flood‑preparation plan on Tuesday, warning of “wetter winters” linked to climate change.

Reform Party shadow agriculture minister Laura Anne Jones told the Senedd the proposals “don’t cut it”, arguing they fail to reassure communities hit by flooding “year on year”.

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“No surprise” to anyone there will be “a lot of rain in Wales this winter”, Ms Jones said, adding: “Call it what you like: El Nino, the end of the world, whatever, but what we do know is that there will be weather that will cause floods this year.”

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She criticised the minister’s statement for overlooking flood risks created by this summer’s wildfires, noting that “Trenches were built, landscape was disrupted on the mountains, and now that potentially will channel water downhill towards urban areas, affecting homes and businesses, for example, in Blaenavon.”

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“Yet in Blaenavon, the commoners there have not seen a penny from Welsh Government to reduce the flood risk.” No funding, no practical guidance,” Ms Jones added.

Ms Jones questioned the promised partnership model, asking: “So, you say in your statement that ‘natural flood management can only succeed through strong partnership working with farmers and landowners’, but where is that partnership now?” Where is the financial help here?”

Gruffydd, a Plaid Cymru member, replied that the criticism “doesn’t appreciate what is already happening”. He highlighted the £85 million already earmarked for flood‑defence schemes across Wales.

He also noted the link between wildfires and climate change, stating: “You mentioned wildfires – I’m glad you did, because it is a consequence of climate change, something that you don’t recognise”.

Welsh Conservative environment spokesperson Andrew RT Davies warned that the same emergency services stretched by summer incidents will be called upon again in winter.

“Many of the services that will be called on to deal with flooding incidents, should we see them in the winter, are the same organisations that have had their services called upon right the way through the summer,” he said.

Davies pressed for clarity on how the government will coordinate across portfolios, stressing the need for “timely” financial and logistical support.

He highlighted the role of local authorities, the fire service and Natural Resources Wales, noting that responsibility for the fire service sits with the local government minister while Natural Resources Wales falls under the rural minister’s remit.

Gruffydd responded that the First Minister bears “an overarching responsibility for national resilience”. He added: “But you’re right, it’s about working with other ministers and we do that and we will continue to do that.”

The debate underscored the tension between the government’s £85 million flood‑defence budget and the on‑the‑ground expectations of rural communities still awaiting tangible assistance.

Stakeholders in flood‑prone areas such as Blaenavon remain watchful, awaiting concrete measures that match the scale of the climate‑driven threats highlighted in the Senedd.

As winter approaches, the Welsh Government’s ability to translate funding promises into coordinated action will be closely scrutinised by opposition parties and affected residents alike.