Student nurse finishes Cardiff Half Marathon a year after heart surgery

Blackwood student nurse completes the Cardiff Half Marathon 12 months post‑open‑heart surgery, raising nearly £1,000 for British Heart Foundation Cymru.

Photo credit: Caerphilly Observer

✍️ By Dr. Sian Thomas (Health & Social Care Reporter) 🕒 Published: October 8, 2026 at 1:15 pm 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

A 27‑year‑old student nurse from Blackwood has finished the Cardiff Half Marathon just 12 months after undergoing open‑heart surgery, raising close to £1,000 for the British Heart Foundation Cymru.

Ashleigh Craig, who is training to become a qualified nurse, completed the 13.1‑mile race alongside her 24‑year‑old sister, Abi, in a bid to support the charity that helped her through a life‑changing operation.

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Both sisters were diagnosed with congenital heart conditions as adults – Ashleigh with an atrial septal defect and Abi with a bicuspid aortic valve – after a series of medical checks prompted by unusual symptoms.

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In June 2023 Ashleigh noticed an abnormally high heart rate during an exercise class, leading doctors to identify the hole in the wall between her heart’s upper chambers.

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Specialists concluded that a minimally invasive approach would be insufficient and scheduled her for open‑heart surgery at a Bristol hospital in October 2025.

“I went into hospital and had the operation the next morning.” I was in hospital for six days in total and I honestly couldn’t fault the care I received.

The six‑day admission forced Ashleigh to pause her nursing studies, giving her time to rebuild physical strength and regain confidence.

“It is so much different being on the other side.”

During her recovery she turned to the British Heart Foundation’s website for guidance, finding comfort in the sense of community it offered.

“The BHF website was somewhere I used a lot before and after the operation.”

Genetic testing prompted by Ashleigh’s diagnosis revealed Abi’s bicuspid aortic valve, a condition now monitored by cardiology specialists.

Abi’s own health journey reinforced the sisters’ commitment to staying active, with both consulting their medical teams before embarking on a training programme.

Earlier attempts at shorter distances had proved difficult; Ashleigh recalled struggling to complete a 5K run the summer before her surgery.

Just a month after returning home, she signed up for the 2026 Cardiff Half Marathon, determined to prove her recovery was more than just physical.

“I thought, right, I can run now.”

“It is quite nice for both of us really.” We’ve been told that keeping fit and maintaining a healthy lifestyle is important, and training together has become part of that.

The sisters crossed the finish line together, their effort translating into nearly £1,000 in donations for the British Heart Foundation Cymru, which will support research and patient services across Wales.

Rhodri Thomas, head of BHF Cymru, praised the achievement as a striking example of resilience.

“For Ashleigh to achieve this just 12 months after open heart surgery is an outstanding showcase of resilience and determination.”

He added a reminder that anyone with a heart condition should seek medical advice before undertaking similar challenges.

“If you think something is a little bit off, go and get checked and advocate for yourself.” Push for answers.

If I’d ignored what was happening, things could have been very different.

Ashleigh’s story underscores the importance of early detection, timely treatment and the support networks that help patients return to everyday life and even extraordinary feats.