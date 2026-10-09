South Wales Community Awards 2026 celebrates local heroes

Hundreds gathered at Newport’s Rodney Parade as the South Wales Community Awards honoured volunteers, educators, businesses and health professionals shaping the region.

Photo credit: South Wales Argus

✍️ By Bethan Lewis (Community Affairs & Local Life Reporter) 🕒 Published: October 9, 2026 at 1:30 am 📖 2 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

The South Wales Community Awards 2026 crowned its winners on Thursday night, celebrating the region’s most inspiring individuals, organisations and businesses.

The ceremony took place at Rodney Parade in Newport, drawing hundreds of guests for an evening that highlighted dedication, compassion and hard work across South Wales.

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Organised by the South Wales Argus in partnership with headline sponsor CSConnected, the event honoured achievements in 15 categories ranging from healthcare and education to volunteering, sport and business.

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Opening remarks praised the “unsung heroes” whose efforts often go unnoticed but leave a lasting impact on local lives.

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Veterinary volunteer Graham Blow received the Lifetime Achievement Award for his 37‑year service with the Hedgehog Helpline, during which he helped save thousands of hedgehogs and mentored hundreds of volunteers.

Ten‑year‑old Deandre Deinsah was named Young Person of the Year after his quick thinking rescued a teenage girl in difficulty at Ogmore beach.

Rachel Walshe earned the Community Champion of the Year accolade for her work supporting families through St Julian’s Primary School and helping run a community food bank.

Kre8tive Theatre was recognised with the Contribution to the Arts award, reflecting its role in enriching the cultural landscape of the region.

In education, Daniel Walshe was named Teacher of the Year, while Ysgol Tŷ Monmouth secured the School of the Year title.

Bassaleg School received the STEM Project award for pioneering work in advanced manufacturing technologies.

Healthcare honours went to Cristie Davies as Health Care Professional of the Year and to Cwm Health Centre, which was named GP Practice of the Year.

Business categories saw Holloways Travel win Best Independent Business and Ringland Pharmacy take the Best Customer Service award.

The Green Kitchen Bakehouse Café was named Food and Drink Business of the Year, highlighting its contribution to the local culinary scene.

Other notable winners included Mental Health Newport, Sharon and Gareth Beyon and Allsortz Netball Club, each recognised for their community impact.

The evening concluded with all winners gathering on stage for a group photograph, marking another successful year of acknowledging those who make South Wales a better place to live, work and thrive.