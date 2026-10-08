Manchester Airport to launch contactless eGates next year

New facial‑recognition eGates aim to cut queue times by up to 25% as Manchester Airport joins UK rollout.

Photo credit: North Wales Pioneer

✍️ By Owain Hughes (Transport & Infrastructure Reporter) 🕒 Published: October 8, 2026 at 12:25 pm 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Manchester Airport will introduce a new contactless eGate system early next year, promising faster border checks for arriving passengers. The technology, already in trial at East Midlands Airport since 6 October, allows travellers to walk up to a gate, have their face scanned and proceed without inserting a passport.

Tests indicate the system can be up to 25 percent quicker than the traditional passport‑on‑gate method. The rollout forms part of a nationwide programme that aims to equip all UK airports with the upgraded eGates by early 2027.

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British citizens are the first group eligible to use the contactless gates, with other nationalities to be added as the rollout progresses. The existing eligibility rules for eGates – such as age limits and passport validity – remain unchanged.

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Passengers will still be required to carry their passports, as the document may be needed for further checks or if Border Force officers request it. Border Force officers will continue to monitor the eGates and intervene where additional verification is required.

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“This is a win for travellers coming to our brilliant country.” By using state-of-the-art technology, we are making journeys smoother and faster, all while fully maintaining the UK’s robust border security.

Our digital transformation also builds on our work this summer to extend eGates to children aged eight and above, making life a little easier for families.” – Phil Douglas, director general of Border Force

“This will be excellent news for the passenger and demonstrates how UK airports continue to be at the forefront of new technologies to keep our borders safe, while improving the travelling experience. It is vital that we have the fast, efficient borders that arrivals into the UK now expect, and we will work closely with our members and government officials to ensure a smooth rollout.” – Karen Dee, chief executive of AirportsUK

Manchester Airport joins Birmingham and East Midlands as the first hubs to trial the contactless system, with a phased introduction planned for the coming months.

The new gates are expected to ease congestion during peak arrival periods, a benefit highlighted by airport operators as passenger numbers rebound post‑pandemic. The Home Office confirmed the facial‑recognition software cross‑checks live images against verified immigration and travel data before granting access.

If the system cannot confirm a traveller’s identity, the gate will prompt the passenger to place their passport on the reader or speak to a Border Force officer, mirroring the current process. The upgrade arrives as UK airports face pressure to modernise while maintaining stringent security standards.

Industry bodies say the digital transformation aligns with broader government plans to streamline border procedures without compromising safety. The introduction of contactless eGates also follows a summer extension that now permits children aged eight and above to use eGates, a change highlighted by Border Force earlier this year.

While the exact launch date for Manchester Airport has not been disclosed, officials expect the system to be operational before the end of the calendar year. Passengers travelling through Manchester can look forward to shorter queues and a smoother entry experience, provided they keep their passports handy for any additional checks.

The eGate upgrade forms part of a wider effort to keep UK airports at the forefront of travel technology, reinforcing the country’s reputation for efficient and secure border management.