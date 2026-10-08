Archbishop of Wales joins R S Thomas Festival crowd

Over 400 gathered at St Michael’s Church for the R S Thomas Festival, with Archbishop Cherry Vann and Bishop Dorrien Davies among the guests.

Photo credit: Cambrian News

✍️ By Dylan Powell (Arts, Music & Culture Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 8, 2026 at 12:05 pm 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

The three‑day R S Thomas Festival concluded on Saturday with more than 400 participants gathered at St Michael’s Church in the heart of the diocese.

Archbishop of Wales Cherry Vann arrived on the opening morning, joining Bishop of St David’s Dorrien Davies for a ceremony that marked the first time the northernmost church in the diocese has hosted the senior cleric.

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“To have the Archbishop of Wales, Cherry Vann, and The Bishop of St David’s, Dorrien Davies, attend the northern most Church in St.David’s Diocese was an event never to be forgotten,” a festival spokesperson said.

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Local clergy from the Bro Padarn LMA were also present, led by the newly appointed Dean, the Reverend Lynn Rees, who greeted the archbishop and bishop in the nave.

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The programme featured a series of lectures on Thomas’s poetry, a series of concerts showcasing Welsh choral traditions, and a poetry competition that attracted entries from schools across the region.

Each event reported full houses, with audiences filling the historic nave and the adjoining Iron Room Hall where refreshments were served.

“The weekend events of lectures, concerts and the poetry competition drew in full audiences at every event, over 400 people coming together in all,” the spokesperson added.

Between sessions, volunteers laid out tea and cakes in the Iron Room Hall, a tradition that organisers said added a convivial atmosphere to the scholarly proceedings.

“A large amount of tea and cakes were consumed at the Iron Room Hall between events,” the spokesperson noted, highlighting the community spirit that underpinned the festival.

Organisers confirmed that all proceeds will be split between the Bishop of St David’s Mission Fund, which supports both local and international charitable projects, and the ongoing maintenance of St Michael’s Church.

The mission fund, established to aid outreach programmes across Wales and abroad, received a significant boost from the festival’s ticket sales and donations.

St Michael’s Church, a Grade II‑listed building dating back to the 12th century, benefits from the additional funding for roof repairs and conservation work that had been delayed due to budget constraints.

Festival director Rhys Morgan said the event’s success would encourage organisers to expand the programme in future years, aiming to attract even wider participation from the literary and religious communities.

“We are delighted that the Archbishop and the Bishop were able to join us, and that the community turned out in such numbers,” he said, without revealing the exact amount raised.

The festival also featured a special performance of Thomas’s own verses set to music by a local composer, a highlight that drew a standing ovation from the assembled crowd.

Attendees included schoolchildren from nearby primary schools, university scholars, and members of the clergy who praised the blend of academic and cultural activities.

One senior lecturer from Aberystwyth University described the festival as “a vital platform for celebrating Welsh literary heritage while fostering inter‑generational dialogue”.

After the final concert, Archbishop Vann addressed the audience, thanking volunteers and emphasising the importance of preserving Wales’s poetic legacy for future generations.

She concluded by urging continued support for community‑based arts initiatives, a message that resonated with the festival’s diverse audience.

The R S Thomas Festival will return next September, with organisers already planning a refreshed line‑up that will build on the momentum generated by this year’s well‑attended events.