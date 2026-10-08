A470 resurfacing in Conwy ahead of schedule

Essential works on the A470 between Maenan Abbey junction and Bod Hyfryd are progressing faster than planned, with traffic measures in place.

Photo credit: North Wales Pioneer

✍️ By Owain Hughes (Transport & Infrastructure Reporter) 🕒 Published: October 8, 2026 at 11:00 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Essential resurfacing work on the A470 at Maenan in Conwy is now expected to finish ahead of schedule. The scheme stretches between the Maenan Abbey junction and the Bod Hyfryd roundabout, a key stretch for north‑south traffic.

Traffic Wales confirmed that both day and night operations are under way to accelerate the programme. Temporary traffic lights and an escort system have been installed to manage the flow of vehicles.

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Motorists have been advised to allow extra time for journeys through the area while the works continue. The original timetable set the works to run until 24 October, but progress has prompted an earlier completion date.

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“Essential resurfacing works on the A470 at Maenan are progressing well and are now expected to be completed ahead of schedule,” a Traffic Wales spokesperson said. “We’ll provide an update once the works have been completed.”

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In the meantime, please allow extra time for your journey if you’re travelling through the area.”

The A470 is the main arterial route linking Cardiff in the south with Llandudno and the north‑west, carrying a high volume of commuter and tourist traffic. Local residents have welcomed the accelerated timetable, noting that smoother surfaces will improve safety and reduce vehicle wear.

Businesses along the corridor have reported mixed impacts, with some experiencing brief delays while others anticipate benefits from reduced congestion. Road crews have employed a combination of milling and laying new tarmac to address surface deterioration identified in recent inspections.

Environmental monitoring is part of the operation, with dust suppression measures and noise mitigation in place during night shifts. Public transport operators have adjusted services to accommodate the temporary traffic arrangements.

Bus routes that normally use the A470 through Maenan have been rerouted where necessary, with updated timetables posted at local stops. Emergency services have been briefed on the altered traffic patterns to ensure rapid response times are maintained.

Local authorities have coordinated with Traffic Wales to minimise disruption to schools and community events in the vicinity. School children travelling to and from Maenan Primary have been issued guidance on safe crossing points near the works.

Pedestrians are directed to use temporary footpaths that run alongside the construction zone. Heavy goods vehicles are subject to staggered entry times to prevent bottlenecks during peak periods.

Road signage has been updated to reflect the new traffic arrangements, with clear markings indicating lane closures. Drivers have been reminded to adhere to speed limits reduced to 30 mph in the work zone for safety.

The accelerated completion is attributed to favourable weather conditions and efficient project management. Contractors have reported that the use of modern resurfacing equipment has reduced the time required for each lane.

Funding for the works forms part of the Welsh Government’s ongoing investment in the trunk road network. While the project is nearing its end, final inspections will be carried out to ensure the new surface meets quality standards.

Once completed, the upgraded stretch is expected to provide a smoother ride for the thousands of vehicles that traverse it daily. Transport officials will monitor traffic flow after the works to assess the impact of the improvements.

Local councillors have pledged to keep the community informed of any further developments related to the road. Residents can access real‑time traffic updates through the Traffic Wales website and mobile app.

Overall, the ahead‑of‑schedule finish marks a positive development for Conwy’s transport infrastructure.