Brussels Airport flights hit by strike, cancellations expected

Brussels Airport warns that a strike by Alyzia ground staff on 9 October will cancel half of its flights, with passengers urged to check their itineraries.

Photo credit: North Wales Pioneer

✍️ By Owain Hughes (Transport & Infrastructure Reporter) 🕒 Published: October 8, 2026 at 10:15 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Flights at Brussels Airport are set to be disrupted on 9 October after ground‑handling staff from Alyzia announced a strike that will affect roughly half of the flights they service.

The airport confirmed that the industrial action, described as “a national manifestation”, will see Alyzia employees walk out, prompting the cancellation of a significant portion of the carrier schedule.

Advertisement

Brussels Airport estimates that about 50 per cent of the flights handled by Alyzia will be cancelled, leaving passengers to seek alternative arrangements.

Advertisement

Airlines whose services are managed by rival ground handler Aviapartner are not expected to be impacted, the airport said, and those travellers should experience no disruption.

Advertisement

Passengers with flights operated by Alyzia are advised to monitor the airport’s website, where confirmed cancellations will be posted as they are finalised.

Airlines are also instructed to inform affected customers directly of any changes to their itineraries.

“We regret the inconvenience caused by this union action,” the airport statement read, underscoring the disruption’s impact on travellers and the wider travel network.

Travel agents and booking platforms have been urged to alert customers of the potential cancellations and to advise on re‑booking options where possible.

Transport for Brussels warned that public‑transport services to and from the airport could experience increased demand as passengers seek alternative routes.

While the strike on 9 October is the immediate concern, the airport also flagged a further round of union activity scheduled for 12 October, although officials believe it will not affect air traffic.

Authorities have not indicated any escalation beyond the planned walkout, and the airport’s contingency plans aim to keep the majority of operations running smoothly.

Travellers are encouraged to verify whether their flight is handled by Alyzia by checking the airline list on the Brussels Airport website, which details the ground‑handling assignments for each carrier.

Major carriers such as Ryanair, Wizz Air and TUI operate through Brussels Airport, but only those whose ground services are contracted to Alyzia will face the risk of cancellation.

Passengers who have already booked flights for the week should contact their airlines promptly to confirm the status of their journeys.

Airlines have pledged to provide re‑routing or refunds in line with EU passenger rights regulations for any disrupted services.

Airport officials reiterated that safety and security remain paramount, and that all staff not participating in the strike will continue to perform essential duties.

As the strike approaches, the situation will be closely monitored, with updates expected to be released through official channels and the airport’s social‑media feeds.