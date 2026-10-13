Pembrokeshire, Gower and Anglesey in UK’s top October beaches

New research by Away Resorts places Pembrokeshire, the Gower Peninsula and Anglesey among the UK’s 20 best seaside spots for an October break, highlighting sunshine, mild sea temperatures and a range of indoor attractions.

Photo credit: Nation.Cymru

✍️ By Alun Lloyd Jones (North Wales Regional Bureau Chief) 🕒 Published: October 13, 2026 at 8:10 am 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Three Welsh coastal destinations have been placed among the United Kingdom’s top twenty seaside spots for an October break, according to research carried out by holiday provider Away Resorts.

The analysis, compiled in September 2026, scored locations on average October sunshine hours, maximum daytime temperature, sea‑water temperature and average rainfall, each factor weighted equally to produce a score out of 100.

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Pembrokeshire Coast secured the tenth position, benefitting from an average sea‑water temperature of 15 °C – one of the highest on the list – but losing points for experiencing 18 rainy days during the month.

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The county boasts the greatest number of Blue Flag and Green Coast beaches in Wales, with Newgale, Whitesands Bay and the frequently‑voted favourite Barafundle Bay highlighted alongside Tenby’s Castle Beach, which earned Sunday Times Beach of the Year.

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Beyond the sand, visitors can explore the Ocean Lab Aquarium, peruse local galleries such as Open Skies Studio, or unwind in the Hwyl Outdoor Sauna at Saundersfoot, which offers panoramic sea views through a large window.

Ranking fifteenth, the Gower Peninsula matches Pembrokeshire on sunshine and temperature but records a slightly higher rainfall total of 19 days in October.

The peninsula, designated the UK’s first Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty in 1959, stretches across roughly 38 miles of coastline and contains more than 30 beaches, coves and bays.

Iconic spots include Rhossili, named one of the world’s 25 best beaches by The Sunday Times, Llangennith, praised by The Guardian as a top UK surfing location, and Three Cliffs Bay, once voted Britain’s best camping beach by The Independent.

Indoor attractions feature the Gower Heritage Centre, built around a working 12th‑century water‑powered corn and sawmill, and a selection of local breweries offering tours and tastings.

Film‑enthusiasts can visit La Charrette Cinema, billed as the smallest cinema in Wales, which is available for private screenings.

Ynys Môn (Anglesey) ranked seventeenth overall, with sea‑water temperatures a degree cooler at 14 °C but still appealing for October visitors.

The island’s 125 miles of coastline are linked by the Anglesey Coast Path, providing access to beaches that serve as prime viewing points for grey seals, porpoises and dolphins.

Among its natural assets, the Aberffraw Dunes represent one of the most extensive mobile dune habitats in the UK, while the mile‑long Traeth Mawr offers sweeping vistas toward Snowdonia and the Llŷn Peninsula.

Traeth Llanddwyn, a popular beach on the island, combines a quiet sandy stretch with woodland trails through the Newborough National Nature Reserve.

A short walk from the beach leads to Ynys Llanddwyn, home to the historic Twr Mawr Lighthouse and the ruins of a church dedicated to St Dwynwen, the patron saint of lovers.

Kate Watts, spokesperson for Away Resorts, said: “From coastal walks to reading on sandy beaches, an October trip can allow you to see the sights you want to see, without the chaos of peak summer crowds.”

She added: “Our research highlights that you don’t need to go abroad to catch the last of the sun!” There are plenty of destinations around the UK where Brits can make the most of the autumnal weather.”

The findings underscore the appeal of Wales’s coastal offerings during the quieter autumn months, when milder temperatures and reduced visitor numbers combine to create a relaxed seaside experience.

Local businesses on the three coasts anticipate a boost in off‑season tourism, with hotels, cafés and activity providers preparing for an influx of visitors seeking sunshine and cultural attractions alike.

Transport links remain robust, with regular rail services to Pembrokeshire, the Gower and Anglesey, and major road routes facilitating easy access for day‑trippers and longer stays.

Weather data from Weather2Travel, used in the scoring, confirms that October remains a viable month for coastal holidays across the UK, with Wales emerging as a leading contender.

Travel planners are encouraged to consider the Welsh coast for autumn getaways, taking advantage of the region’s natural beauty, award‑winning beaches and a range of indoor activities that cater to all ages.