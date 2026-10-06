Community gathers for Pembrokeshire Dawn Walk in memory of Ross

Around 80 walkers tackled three routes from Cresselly Arms on Oct 4, raising £8,500 for the Paul Sartori Foundation in tribute to Ross Grimsley.

Photo credit: Tenby Today

✍️ By Wales Newsroom Desk (Senior Breaking News Editor) 🕒 Published: October 6, 2026 at 2:05 pm 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Around 80 walkers set off from the Cresselly Arms at Cresswell Quay at 07:00 on Sunday, October 4, to take part in the annual Pembrokeshire Dawn Walk, a community‑led charity event held in memory of Russell “Ross” Weblin Grimsley.

Participants chose from three routes of 8.5, 13 or 20 miles, each winding through the coastal countryside that Grimsley loved.

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The walk was organised by Alison Lewis, who founded the event in 2003, and was staged to raise funds for the Paul Sartori Foundation, a body that supports families facing hardship after the loss of a loved one.

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Grimsley died in May, and the foundation’s work was highlighted by Paul Sartori’s personal support for Grimsley’s wife Yvette and daughter AB, enabling the family to bring him home in his final days.

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Lewis said the response from the local community had been “absolutely delightful”, noting the presence of long‑standing volunteers alongside many first‑time participants.

Local volunteers staffed five food and water stations along the routes and marshalled the roads, ensuring walkers were looked after throughout the morning.

A modest barbecue was served at the finish point, also the start, as participants gathered to share stories and celebrate the day’s achievement.

Weather conditions were largely favourable, with only an hour of light drizzle interrupting an otherwise warm and friendly atmosphere.

“It was a wonderful community day with a really lovely atmosphere.” I’m very grateful to everyone who helped out and got involved.

It was a special day. Every donation helps Paul Sartori to continue supporting local families,” Lewis said.

The event has so far raised £8,500, with additional sponsorships still being confirmed.

Key local sponsors included Steve and Theresa of the Cresselly Arms, Nestlé, which supplied 300 bottles of water, and Andrew Rees Butchers of Narberth.

Further contributions came from Wise Buys, Janet and Richard Mathias of Bake Away, Tesco in Pembroke Dock, Hains and Lewis, Rob Willcox Financial Services, the Co‑op in Kilgetty and Templeton Wine and Spirits.

Organisers highlighted the importance of the walk as a means of bringing together residents from across Pembrokeshire, reinforcing the region’s tradition of community‑driven charitable initiatives.

Local councillors and community leaders praised the event for its ability to combine physical challenge with a cause that resonates deeply with families who have experienced loss.

Participants reported a strong sense of camaraderie, with many walkers noting the supportive atmosphere at the water stations and the encouragement from volunteers along the routes.

The Paul Sartori Foundation expects the funds raised to be allocated to families in need throughout the county, continuing the legacy of support that Grimsley’s own family received.

Alison Lewis confirmed that the Pembrokeshire Dawn Walk will return next year, with plans to expand the number of routes and involve additional local businesses as sponsors.

The event underscores the enduring spirit of Pembrokeshire’s coastal communities, where collective effort and shared remembrance translate into tangible assistance for those facing difficult times.