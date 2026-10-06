Saundersfoot lodge owners seek planning certificate for Airbnb

Luke and Debra Smith have applied for a lawfulness certificate to keep their outdoor lodge operating as a short‑term let in Saundersfoot, sparking scrutiny from the national park authority.

Photo credit: Tenby Today

✍️ By Wales Newsroom Desk (Senior Breaking News Editor) 🕒 Published: October 6, 2026 at 1:55 pm 📖 2 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

A couple have lodged an application with the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority to secure a certificate of lawfulness that would legitimise their outdoor lodge in Saundersfoot as a short‑term holiday let.

The request, made through RPC Design & Architecture Ltd, names Luke and Debra Smith as the owners of the outbuilding situated at Hendre, St Brides Hill, Saundersfoot.

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According to the supporting statement, the lodge has operated continuously as a holiday let since 2014, a period the applicants argue should shield the use from planning enforcement.

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A certificate of lawfulness is intended to confirm that a development or use has persisted long enough to be deemed lawful, even where formal planning permission was never obtained.

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The application references a 2010 Zoopla property listing that included the outbuilding, bolstering the claim of long‑standing use.

“Five minutes’ walk to Saundersfoot village with its bustling working harbour, shops, restaurants.” Just 200m to beautiful beach and direct access to the Pembrokeshire Coast Path.

Private garden, off road parking. The accommodation itself is suitable all year round with double‑glazing and central heating.

The advert adds that the origins of the “Caban” are unknown, but it is thought to have stood in the grounds of Hendre since at least the 1970s, describing it as “vintage” with the quirks and character that come with age.

The dog‑friendly lodge enjoys a 4.88‑out‑of‑five rating on Airbnb, placing it in the top five per cent of listings after more than 700 reviews.

“It’s such a peaceful, private spot and always beautifully clean.”

“The cabin was lovely.” Such a brilliant place.

Really clean and it has everything that a couple with a dog could need.

Park planners have indicated that the application will be considered at a later date, with a decision pending further assessment of the evidence presented.

Members of the public can examine the full details of the proposal on the Public Notice Portal, where the application is listed under the relevant postcode.

The outcome could set a precedent for other unpermitted holiday lets operating within the national park, a matter of interest to both local residents and the tourism sector.