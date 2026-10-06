Lidl’s Milkybar Muffin fuels shopper frenzy at £1.49

Lidl’s new Milkybar Muffin, priced at £1.49, is sparking online buzz as shoppers call it “phenomenal” and “obsessed”.

Photo credit: Tivyside Advertiser

✍️ By Wales Newsroom Desk (Senior Breaking News Editor) 🕒 Published: October 6, 2026 at 1:55 pm 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Lidl’s latest bakery offering, the Milkybar Muffin, has sparked a wave of enthusiasm across its UK stores, with the £1.49 treat described by shoppers as “phenomenal”.

The sweet, cream‑filled muffin appears in the supermarket’s fresh bakery aisle and is promoted as a “special guest” in the current Lidl brochure, though signage warns that the promotion is limited.

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Customers sharing their reactions on the Bargain Lovers Facebook group posted pictures of the new item, one writing: “This milkybar muffin from Lidl is phenomenal ‘it’s got milky bar cream inside too!’”.

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Another user exclaimed: “Omg it really is I’m so obsessed after trying one, can’t wait to get another tomoz!!!”.

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Even shoppers who have yet to taste the muffin are eager, with comments such as “Looks like a must try” and “omg I defo need one x” circulating online.

The Milkybar Muffin’s price point of £1.49 positions it among Lidl’s value‑focused range, a factor that appears to resonate with budget‑conscious shoppers.

While the exact duration of the product’s shelf life remains unclear, the limited‑time label suggests it may be a seasonal or trial offering.

In parallel with the launch, Lidl has recently discontinued its Fairtrade Way To Go! chocolate bar range, which entered UK stores in 2020 at £2.69 per bar.

The chocolate bars are no longer stocked in Lidl outlets, although the company confirmed the range remains available through other retail channels.

A supermarket spokesperson said: “We regularly review and update our product ranges to ensure we are giving our customers the best selection of affordable, high quality products.”

“100% of our own‑brand block chocolate continues to be Fairtrade Certified and we remain fully committed to ethical and sustainable sourcing across our cocoa supply chains.”

Lidl’s statement underscores its broader commitment to responsible sourcing despite the removal of the specific chocolate line.

Industry observers note that the introduction of the Milkybar Muffin aligns with Lidl’s strategy of refreshing its bakery portfolio to maintain consumer interest.

Market analysts have highlighted that limited‑time bakery items often generate heightened footfall, as shoppers seek novelty within familiar price brackets.

Social media activity surrounding the muffin has surged, with UKNewestFoods on Instagram sharing multiple images that showcase the product’s golden crust and creamy centre.

Followers of the account have amplified the buzz, further cementing the muffin’s status as a trending food item.

Consumer sentiment appears overwhelmingly positive, with the majority of online comments praising both taste and value.

Retail experts suggest that such strong word‑of‑mouth promotion can translate into measurable sales spikes for the retailer.

In the weeks following the launch, Lidl stores have reported increased traffic in the bakery section, though exact figures have not been disclosed.

The Milkybar Muffin’s success may influence future product development, prompting Lidl to consider additional limited‑edition bakery releases.

For now, shoppers continue to line up at checkout counters, eager to secure the treat before the promotional window closes.

As the buzz persists, the Milkybar Muffin stands as a testament to Lidl’s ability to blend affordability with indulgence, capturing the attention of a broad customer base.