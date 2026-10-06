Pembrokeshire council backs seven new homes in Saundersfoot

Pembrokeshire County Council approves purchase of seven new-build homes in Saundersfoot, boosting affordable housing amid high demand and limited supply.

Photo credit: Tenby Today

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 6, 2026 at 2:05 pm 📖 2 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Pembrokeshire County Council’s Cabinet has given the green light to purchase seven newly built homes in the seaside village of Saundersfoot, expanding the authority’s social‑housing stock.

The decision, taken at the cabinet meeting on 5 October, concerns two‑ and three‑bedroom houses under construction on Persimmon Homes Ltd’s Ger Y Mor site.

Advertisement

The combined price of the properties exceeds £1 million, prompting the need for formal cabinet approval, according to housing cabinet member Cllr Michelle Bateman.

Advertisement

In 2025 the council agreed to buy 21 affordable homes at the same development, then known as Sandy Hill Road, as part of the developer’s planning obligation for a 72‑home open‑market scheme.

Advertisement

Six of those homes have been delivered this financial year, with a further nine slated for completion by the end of the calendar year.

Cllr Bateman, who championed the 2025 purchase, said the scheme for “21 council houses” and socially rented properties would “offer high-quality accommodation for local people in an area with a high proportion of second homes and holiday accommodation”.

The latest purchase is supported by provisional Social Housing Grant funding from the Welsh Government, the cabinet report noted.

Local data show 263 people on the housing register – in the gold and silver bands for highest need – have identified Saundersfoot as their preferred location.

The council’s Local Housing Market Assessment indicates a requirement for 175 affordable homes in the village, split between 130 for social rent and 45 for intermediate rent.

The report added that demand for the previously purchased properties has been strong and that a local lettings policy is already in place.

From the initial allocations of properties already purchased, demand for these properties has been high and a local lettings policy has been in place.

Following a private session without public attendance, councillors unanimously backed the recommendation to acquire the seven homes.

The move aligns with the council’s broader corporate priority of expanding its affordable‑housing portfolio, addressing a pronounced shortage in a community where second‑home ownership is prevalent.

Local residents and housing applicants can monitor further developments through the Public Notice Portal, which publishes planning applications and council decisions.

With the new homes set to be let at social and intermediate rents, the council aims to alleviate pressure on the local housing market and provide stable accommodation for those most in need.