Welsh cake boss confronts racist trolls

Owner of Cardiff Bakestones calls out vile online abuse, defends multicultural team and insists on inclusive hiring.

Photo credit: Nation.Cymru

✍️ By Aled Morgan (Capital Region & Urban Affairs Reporter) 🕒 Published: October 17, 2026 at 1:00 pm 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Owner Adam, known online as “The Welsh Cake Man”, has taken to social media to publicly rebuke a string of racist remarks aimed at his staff.

Adam runs Cardiff Bakestones, a Welsh‑cake stall in Cardiff Market that also operates from Merthyr Indoor Market and Trago Mills in Merthyr Tydfil.

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He says a light‑hearted video asking his team whether they prefer margarine or butter sparked “some of the most disgusting comments” he has ever seen.

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In a follow‑up clip he read out the abusive messages, which questioned the ethnicity of his employees and suggested the cakes were “Chinese”.

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“I love each and every one of them and I wouldn’t change them for the world,” he said, defending the crew.

Adam warned that many businesses would simply delete such posts, adding, “A lot of businesses who have moderators would delete these comments, but that’s just letting them get away with it.” We’re not going to let these disgusting human beings get away with it.

We’re going to call each and every one of these vile people out.”

He then addressed a comment that “There called Welsh cakes not Chinese cakes”, clarifying that the business sources ingredients locally and “doesn’t matter who’s making them”.

“I’ve got a fantastic team here, who I’m extremely proud of.” And I wouldn’t be so proud of your body if I was you.

I would delete your profile picture because you are an embarrassment. Get down in the gym.

You need a few Welsh cakes to get the bulk up a bit,” he replied.

When asked why most of his staff appeared Asian, Adam responded, “We have plenty of Welsh staff here, thank you very much.” Most of our staff are British,” adding, “We ain’t prejudiced here.”

He explained the hiring policy, stating, “If we think you’re suitable for this job, and you prove to us that you’re hard working and you’ve got a right to work here, then we’ve got a right to hire you.” And if you don’t like it, people like you, we actually don’t want you buying your Welsh cakes here.”

Detailing the composition of his workforce, Adam said, “You’ll actually see our foreign staff are a minority here.” Yes, we have a few of them here… Four in total out of 15 staff.

That’s a minority. So, your opinion counts for nothing.

You’re a pathetic individual. We never want to see you at Cardiff Bakestones.”

In response to a remark that likened the stall to a Chinese takeaway, he retorted, “Terry, you probably live on Chinese takeaways, mate.”

He concluded by reaffirming his support for his employees, saying, “I am super proud of our team.” They are some of the greatest, most hardworking people that I’ve ever come across.”

Supportive followers praised his stance, with one writing, “It’s vile behaviour.” I couldn’t care less who makes them because they clearly do a stunning job.”

Another comment added, “Always pop to Bakestones when I’m in Cardiff.” Best Welsh cakes going.

Glad to see they’re standing up for what’s right in these troubled times.”

Cardiff Bakestones was founded in 2001 in Pontypridd by Welsh‑Egyptian baker Jamal El Tagoury and his wife Gaynor before moving into Cardiff Market.

The family recipe, handed down through Gaynor’s relatives, is cooked on traditional bakestones “exactly as they were made in every Welsh home many years ago”.