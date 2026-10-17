Monmouthshire launches online portal for planning enforcement reports

Monmouthshire Council introduces a digital system for residents to report suspected planning breaches, aiming for faster action and greater transparency.

Photo credit: Monmouthshire Beacon

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 17, 2026 at 12:34 pm 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Monmouthshire County Council will roll out an online portal that lets residents flag suspected breaches of planning rules, aiming to speed up enforcement and improve transparency.

The new system, developed by the council’s planning department and digital team, will allow users to submit details of unauthorised garden sheds, patio extensions or other works that may lack the necessary permission.

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Andrew Jones, the council’s head of planning, told the performance and scrutiny committee the portal is designed to cut the “big challenge” of gathering sufficient information from fragmented email exchanges.

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“Members of the public, if they wish to make enforcement reports, can come to us and it will be easier to report and provide more information,” Mr Jones said.

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He added that current reports often arrive as “a single email and it will not say what it is or even where it is or who is involved,” making it difficult for officers to act promptly.

“We will make it easier for members of the public, yourselves and town and community councils to give us the key information,” he continued.

Submitted reports will be triaged into high, medium and lower priority bands, each with specific timescales and targets to ensure swift action where the impact on the community or environment is greatest.

The council’s annual planning service report for 2025/26 showed enforcement cases rose by eight on the previous year, reaching 268, while six formal enforcement notices were issued.

81 per cent of cases were investigated within 84 days, a performance the Welsh Government rates as “good”.

However, the average time to take positive enforcement action lengthened to 191 days, earning a “fair” rating but still beating the Welsh average of 275 days for the same period.

Jones explained the rise was “primarily because we closed a small number of long‑standing, complex cases which inflated the average figure”.

The Welsh Government also backs the use of enforcement warning notices, which instruct owners to apply for planning permission as a “quick win” and are recorded as a “positive action”.

From now on the council’s planning committee will receive quarterly updates on enforcement activity, a move intended to “improve accountability and transparency”, according to Mr Jones.

He acknowledged that enforcement can become “very legalistic and take a significant amount of time”, prompting the council to schedule training for officers on the Police and Criminal Evidence Act in November.

During the 2025/26 financial year the council successfully defended all five appeals lodged against its enforcement decisions.

Residents are encouraged to use the Public Notice Portal to check planning applications that may affect them, while the new reporting portal will be promoted through community networks and town council meetings.

Monmouthshire’s approach reflects a broader push across Wales to modernise planning enforcement, balancing the need for swift action with the rights of property owners.

By streamlining the reporting process and providing clearer guidance, the council hopes to reduce unauthorised developments and maintain the character of local neighbourhoods.

The portal is expected to go live early next year, with a pilot phase involving a handful of community councils before full rollout.

Local officials say the digital tool will also free up officer time for on‑site inspections, allowing the council to focus resources on higher‑risk cases.

Community groups have welcomed the move, noting that easier reporting could deter illegal building work and protect shared green spaces.

As the system launches, the council will monitor uptake and adjust the triage thresholds to ensure that urgent matters receive prompt attention.