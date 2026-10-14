Rescue dog Nala finds home after 400 days

After 400 days in Newport’s RSPCA centre, terrier‑cross Nala is adopted by a Gloucestershire family, highlighting the impact of patient rescue and adoption efforts.

Photo credit: Nation.Cymru

✍️ By Aled Morgan (Capital Region & Urban Affairs Reporter) 🕒 Published: October 14, 2026 at 6:30 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

A terrier‑cross named Nala has finally left the RSPCA Newport Animal Centre after a record 400‑day wait, finding a permanent home with a family from Gloucestershire.

Since arriving at the Hartridge Road centre in early 2023, Nala ranked among the longest‑staying residents, her case highlighted in the charity’s Adoptober campaign.

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Rescued from a difficult start, the small dog initially struggled to trust people and adapt to kennel life, a challenge that staff say required patient, consistent care.

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Sarah and her family, who had been searching for a rescue dog, decided to adopt Nala after seeing her story on the centre’s Instagram feed.

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“Our experience was amazing,” Sarah said, describing the adoption as a life‑changing event for both the dog and her family.

She urged other prospective owners to consider rehoming a rescue, adding, “It can completely change an animal’s life.”

Adoptober, the RSPCA’s annual October drive, aims to raise awareness of animals awaiting homes after rescue from cruelty or neglect.

“Our daughter first noticed Nala on the RSPCA Newport Instagram account and told us about her,” Sarah recalled, noting how the post moved them to act.

After submitting an application, the family were invited to visit Nala several times, first as a couple and later as a whole household, to build a bond.

Initially anxious, Nala began to gain confidence when allowed to explore at her own pace, a strategy the family followed to avoid overwhelming her.

“We had to be careful not to introduce too many new things at once,” Sarah explained, describing how they created a calm, welcoming environment.

Gradually, Nala started to relax, eventually jumping onto laps for sleep and seeking cuddles, signs that she felt safe.

Today she enjoys being stroked, tickled and receiving “special Nala kisses” from her new owners.

“Nala is really amazing and has brought so much joy to our family,” Sarah said, adding that the dog now loves being around her people constantly.

She praised the dog’s personality, noting, “She is very funny, cheeky and full of character… a very brave little dog who has shown she is willing to overcome her fears.”

Animal Care Assistant Katinka Slingsby reflected on Nala’s progress, saying, “Nala came to us as a dog very worried about the world and found human contact difficult.” At our centre she learnt to trust and over time came for fusses and love.”

Slingsby added, “Our work continued with Nala’s family who were so committed and respectful to her; we are so grateful to them for applying and finding their perfect match.”

Centre Manager Amirah Jones expressed delight at the outcome, stating, “We are absolutely thrilled to see how well Nala has settled into her new home.”

She noted the broader need for permanent homes, highlighting other long‑stay residents such as French Bulldog Bertie, lurcher Leonardo and cat Melanie, each awaiting adoption.

The successful placement of Nala underscores the impact of patient adoption processes and the vital role of RSPCA staff in matching rescued animals with caring families.