Iran war threatens Welsh Government budget, academics warn

Academics say the Iran conflict will push inflation higher, putting pressure on Welsh spending plans and the upcoming 2027‑28 budget.

Photo credit: Nation.Cymru

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 14, 2026 at 8:15 am 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Academic analysts say the war in Iran will add a fresh shock to an already strained Welsh Government budget, jeopardising spending plans that were promised to stay in line with inflation.

Ed Gareth Poole and Owain Cynfab of the Wales Governance Centre at Cardiff University warned that the surge in global energy prices linked to the conflict is the dominant driver of the unexpected rise in consumer‑price inflation in 2026.

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They noted that before the war, the Consumer Price Index was expected to ease to around 2 % from April and remain there for the rest of the year.

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Instead, higher gas, petrol and diesel costs pushed inflation to 3.1 % in August, up from 2.9 % in July, with the Bank of England now forecasting 3.7 % in the fourth quarter of 2026 and 4.2 % in the first quarter of 2027.

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The Institute for Fiscal Studies’ Green Budget, published on 12 October, quantifies the pressure on public finances, noting that the new Chancellor, John Healey, inherited a spending framework that was already “incredibly tight” before the price shock.

The IFS estimates that merely maintaining departmental pay levels could require an extra £3 billion of budgetary pressure in 2028‑29, rising to £7‑9 billion if pay awards follow recent earnings growth forecasts.

Non‑pay components of departmental budgets could see a reduction of £4‑8 billion in day‑to‑day spending and a £2‑4 billion cut to capital budgets for the same period.

Because the Welsh Government’s block grant is tied to England’s spending decisions under the Barnett formula, the extent of any top‑up for English departments later this month will largely dictate the funds that reach Cardiff Bay.

The analysis highlights that the 2026‑27 Welsh budget had pledged each department at least the same real‑term funding as the previous year, including an uplift for inflation and pay, a promise now under strain.

Local authorities and NHS bodies have already warned that their funding is insufficient to cover the higher costs, a concern echoed by the academics who warned earlier this year that a tough spending outlook would make service improvements “especially difficult for the new Welsh Government”.

The recent supplementary budget deal between Plaid Cymru and Labour, forged after the first ever defeat of a Welsh Government supplementary budget in July, allocates £60 million for additional learning needs (ALN) in 2026‑27.

Of that sum, £44.8 million will go directly to schools, £11.2 million to local authorities, £2.5 million to further education and £1.5 million towards a long‑term sustainability plan.

Although no figures have been announced for future years, the ministerial statement says that ALN funding for subsequent years will be considered in the draft budget for 2027‑28, “in the context of a need to reach cross‑party support”.

ALN spending, which has grown 2.5 times faster than overall education spending over the last decade and is heading towards £1 billion a year, is described as “an enormous budgetary challenge” and a “stopgap measure” without wider reform.

The deal does not resolve the trade dispute declared by NAHT Cymru and ASCL Cymru in July, which covers pay as well as ALN, leaving further pressure on local authorities.

Politically, the agreement demonstrates that Plaid and Labour can reach a compromise, using ALN as a bridge to broader budget cooperation after protracted negotiations.

However, the real test will come with the 2027‑28 budget, worth around £27 billion, where childcare commitments, pressure across every department and continued inflation will test the coalition’s ability to deliver.

Analysts stress that the outcome will hinge on how the Chancellor allocates funding across UK departments later this month and whether English spending departments receive inflation‑linked top‑ups.

If those compensations are limited, the Welsh Government could face a “hard winter” of fiscal constraints, with the supplementary budget seen as a modest milestone rather than a lasting solution.