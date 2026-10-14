Welsh Government pledges same‑day mental health support

New open‑access plan aims to give people immediate help without referral, building on NHS 111 Wales Press 2 service.

Photo credit: Nation.Cymru

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 14, 2026 at 9:00 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

The Welsh Government has unveiled a plan to provide same‑day mental health support without the need for a referral, promising a “no wrong door” approach for anyone seeking help.

Mental Health Minister Delyth Jewell announced the initiative at a Wales Alliance for Mental Health event in Cardiff on World Mental Health Day.

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Jewell said the open‑access model will enable people to receive assistance the day they first reach out, wherever they are located.

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“The Open Access approach is about making it easier for people to get help when and wherever they need it.” We support the same‑day support model, as it removes unnecessary barriers, reduces waiting times, and provides a straightforward route into services for those who may be struggling with their mental health.

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The scheme is set out in the newly published Programme for Government, which pledges to improve mental health and wellbeing across Wales, guided by data, research and the voices of those with lived experience.

Implementation will begin through a series of demonstrator projects already operating in selected health boards, testing the open‑access concept on the ground.

These pilots aim to address an individual’s primary concerns at first contact and, where specialist care is required, to provide seamless referral to the appropriate service.

The model builds on the NHS 111 Wales Press 2 service, a 24‑hour helpline for urgent mental health support that has become a cornerstone of rapid assistance.

Since its launch almost four years ago, Press 2 has logged more than 300,000 contacts, underscoring the demand for immediate help.

Under the new framework, callers to Press 2 could be offered same‑day appointments with community mental health teams, crisis services or counselling providers.

Health boards will be required to coordinate with social services, third‑sector organisations and primary care to ensure a single point of entry for users.

The Welsh Government will monitor the pilots using performance metrics such as waiting times, referral rates and patient satisfaction.

Early data from the demonstrators indicate reductions in waiting periods for initial assessments, although full results will be published later this year.

The initiative aligns with the UK’s broader mental health strategy, which stresses early intervention and integrated care pathways.

Some critics warn that scaling up may strain already stretched community services, but the minister reaffirmed a commitment to invest in workforce capacity.

Funding for the rollout is included in the current fiscal year budget, earmarking resources for additional staff, training and digital infrastructure.

The government hopes the same‑day model will prevent crises by intervening before conditions deteriorate.

If successful, Wales could become the first nation in the UK to guarantee same‑day mental health access without a referral.

The programme will be reviewed annually, with adjustments made based on feedback from service users and professionals.

The move marks a significant shift from traditional gate‑kept pathways towards a more person‑centred system.