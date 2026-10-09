Welsh Conservatives urge gov’t to fund cadet groups

Party leader Darren Millar calls for expanded school cadet programmes and vocational qualifications during National Cadets Week.

Photo credit: Tenby Today

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 9, 2026 at 8:26 am 📖 2 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Welsh Conservative leader Darren Millar has urged the Welsh Government to fund a rapid expansion of uniformed cadet groups across the nation as National Cadets Week gets underway.

The week, running from 5 to 11 October, celebrates the contribution of sea, army, air and fire cadets to community life and youth development.

Advertisement

Millar, who heads the party’s Welsh delegation, highlighted the Conservatives’ manifesto pledge to promote new school‑based cadet units and to introduce Cadet Vocational Qualifications.

Advertisement

He added that the week offers a chance to thank the volunteers who run the programmes.

Advertisement

The party’s call follows the release of a 2024 research study titled Getting an Edge: The Impact and Value of the Cadet Forces in Wales, which examined the educational and employment outcomes linked to cadet participation.

The report found that cadet involvement boosts academic performance, enhances employability and improves social mobility, especially for youngsters from disadvantaged backgrounds.

It also revealed that the proportion of secondary‑school‑aged pupils taking part in cadet activities in Wales lags behind the UK average.

Millar argued that the Welsh Government should collaborate with schools and cadet organisations to establish additional units and to fund access to the newly proposed Cadet Vocational Qualifications.

He called for practical support from ministers, stressing that investment in cadets is an investment in the next generation.

“Investing in our cadets is investing in the next generation.”

The Welsh Conservatives’ appeal arrives as education officials review funding allocations for extracurricular programmes ahead of the new academic year.

Cadet organisations, which rely heavily on volunteer leadership and charitable donations, have warned that limited resources could curtail the reach of their activities.

Local authorities in Carmarthenshire and Gwynedd have already signalled interest in expanding cadet provision, citing the positive impact on community cohesion and youth crime reduction.

While the Welsh Government has not yet responded, the party’s push underscores a broader political debate over how best to equip young people with the skills needed for a changing labour market.

Stakeholders anticipate that the outcome of this discussion could shape the future of cadet training and vocational pathways for thousands of Welsh youths.