Canelo Alvarez Reclaims Undisputed World Title With Stoppage Victory Over Mbilli

The Mexican champion stopped Bakhram Mbilli in Riyadh to retain all four major belts, securing his status in the super-middleweight division.

📷 Photo credit: Sky Sports Football

By Eli Nathan • 🕒 Published: November 1, 2026 at 1:00 pm 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Canelo Alvarez has reclaimed his undisputed status in the super-middleweight division, defeating Bakhram Mbilli in a dominant performance in Riyadh. The Mexican champion stopped the Russian challenger in the eighth round to retain his WBA, WBC, IBF, and WBO belts. This victory marks a significant consolidation of his power in the weight class following a period of intense scrutiny.

The bout took place at the Kingdom Arena, drawing a massive crowd eager to see the 39-year-old defend his multiple world titles. Alvarez controlled the pace from the opening bell, using his superior reach and footwork to keep Mbilli at bay. The Russian challenger, who had been building momentum, struggled to find a rhythm against the veteran’s technical precision.

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Alvarez landed the majority of the significant punches throughout the early rounds, wearing down his opponent gradually. Mbilli attempted to close the distance with aggressive body shots, but the champion’s defensive skills proved too robust. The atmosphere in the arena remained tense as the fight progressed, with both fighters showing determination.

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The decisive moment arrived in the eighth round when Alvarez unleashed a powerful combination that left Mbilli unable to continue. The referee stepped in to stop the contest, awarding Alvarez a technical knockout victory. This outcome ended Mbilli’s hopes of becoming the first Russian to hold a world title in this division.

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Alvarez celebrated the win with characteristic humility, acknowledging the difficulty of the challenge. He praised Mbilli’s courage and skill, noting that the Russian had put up a respectable fight despite the outcome. The stoppage confirmed Alvarez’s continued dominance at the top of the super-middleweight rankings.

This victory is particularly significant as it solidifies Alvarez’s position as the undisputed champion. Holding all four major world titles simultaneously is a rare feat in professional boxing. Alvarez has now defended his belts against a series of top-tier opponents, maintaining his legacy in the sport.

The fight was part of a major boxing event in Saudi Arabia, which has become a hub for high-profile bouts. The promotion of such events has helped elevate the global profile of boxing in the region. Fans from across the world followed the action, with the match drawing significant viewership figures.

With this win, Alvarez’s next move will be closely watched by fans and analysts alike. He has previously hinted at potential future opponents, including other top-ranked fighters in the division. The champion’s ability to adapt and evolve has kept him at the pinnacle of the sport for over a decade.

Mbilli, despite the loss, gained valuable experience against a world-class opponent. He is expected to continue his career, aiming for future title opportunities. The result underscores the depth of talent in the super-middleweight division, with several contenders vying for a shot at the belts.

The event highlighted the growing popularity of boxing in the Middle East, with local audiences showing strong support. The production values of the event were high, reflecting the investment in the sport in the region. Alvarez’s performance added to the spectacle, cementing his status as one of the greatest boxers of his generation.

The fight also served as a reminder of the physical demands placed on elite athletes. Alvarez’s preparation for the bout was rigorous, focusing on both technical and physical conditioning. His team worked tirelessly to ensure he was in peak form for the high-stakes encounter.

As the dust settles on the Riyadh event, the focus shifts to the next chapter in Alvarez’s career. The undisputed champion will continue to face tough competition, but his recent form suggests he remains a formidable force. The boxing world will be watching closely to see what comes next for the Mexican star.