England Out Of World Cup After Tonga Edge Samoa In Historic Upset

Tonga secured a stunning 27-25 victory over England, ending the hosts’ World Cup campaign in shock.

📷 Photo credit: Sky Sports Football

By Eli Nathan • 🕒 Published: November 1, 2026 at 1:21 pm 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

England’s Rugby World Cup campaign has ended in heartbreak after a stunning defeat to Tonga. The Pacific islanders secured a historic 27-25 victory, eliminating the hosts from the tournament. This result marks a significant upset in the competition’s history.

Tonga emerged as the victors in a tense final quarter. The match concluded with England trailing by two points. This outcome ends England’s hopes of advancing to the quarter-finals.

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The team now faces the difficult task of regrouping after the shock loss.

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The atmosphere at the stadium was electric throughout the contest. Fans from both nations created a vibrant backdrop for the decisive encounter. Tonga’s defensive resilience proved to be the deciding factor in the game.

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They held firm under immense pressure from the English attack.

England managed to take an early lead in the opening exchanges. However, Tonga responded with disciplined defensive structures. The Pacific side gradually gained control of the midfield battle.

Their kicking game effectively neutralised England’s territorial advantage.

In the second half, Tonga struck back with a crucial try. This score shifted the momentum entirely in their favour. England attempted a late rally to force a win.

Yet, time ran out before they could equalise the scores.

The final whistle confirmed Tonga’s remarkable achievement. They became the first team to defeat England in this tournament. The victory sends shockwaves through the rugby world.

It highlights the growing competitiveness of Pacific island nations.

Players from Tonga celebrated their historic win with immense pride. The team’s captain addressed the crowd with gratitude. He praised the collective effort and tactical discipline displayed on the pitch.

The victory represents a milestone for Tongan rugby.

England’s coaching staff faced difficult questions after the match. They acknowledged the quality of Tonga’s performance. The team will now focus on the next fixture.

Their priority is to recover and prepare for the upcoming challenge.

The result has significant implications for the group standings. Tonga’s win secures their position in the table. England’s elimination is a bitter pill to swallow.

The tournament continues with other matches scheduled for the week.

Tonga will now look to consolidate their position in the group. They aim to secure another victory in their next match. The team’s confidence is boosted by this remarkable result.

They have proven their ability to compete at the highest level.

England must now turn their attention to the next stage. The players will reflect on the lessons learned from this defeat. The coaching team will analyse the match in detail.

They seek to identify areas for improvement before the next game.

The rugby world continues to watch these developments closely. The tournament remains full of surprises and drama. Fans across the globe are following the progress of both teams.

The next few days will be crucial for both squads.

The impact of this result extends beyond the immediate match. It reshapes the dynamics of the group stage. Other teams will now adjust their strategies accordingly.

The competition remains fiercely contested and unpredictable.

Tonga’s victory is a testament to their hard work and dedication. They have earned their place in the history books. England’s campaign ends, but the tournament continues.

The story of this World Cup is far from over.