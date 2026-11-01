Hamilton claims first pole for Ferrari at Mexico City GP

Hamilton’s lap time of 1:15.929 was a stunning display of pace on the high-altitude track. He edged out Leclerc by a mere 0.046 seconds in a fiercely contested…

📷 Photo credit: Sky Sports Football

By Eli Nathan • 🕒 Published: November 1, 2026 at 1:55 pm 📖 7 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Lewis Hamilton has secured his first pole position for Ferrari, setting the fastest lap of the day at the Circuit Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City. The seven-time world champion outpaced his team-mate Charles Leclerc to start the Grand Prix from the front row. This result marks a significant milestone in his tenure with the Italian marque.

Hamilton’s lap time of 1:15.929 was a stunning display of pace on the high-altitude track. He edged out Leclerc by a mere 0.046 seconds in a fiercely contested final session. The British driver appeared in complete command throughout the qualifying procedure.

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His performance was not just about speed but also about consistency under pressure. Hamilton managed his tyres effectively, ensuring he had the grip needed for the final push. This strategic acumen was crucial in securing the top spot.

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Charles Leclerc, starting from second place, expressed satisfaction with his car’s performance despite not taking pole. The Monegasque driver acknowledged the close nature of the battle with his team-mate. Both drivers will start on the front row, setting up an intense race.

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Leclerc’s consistency has been a hallmark of his season, even when not on pole. He knows the importance of a strong start to challenge for the win. The dynamic between the two drivers continues to evolve.

The high altitude of Mexico City presents unique challenges for car setup and tyre management. The thinner air affects downforce, requiring drivers to adapt their driving styles. Hamilton’s ability to adapt quickly was evident in his qualifying run.

Tyre degradation is expected to be a key factor during the race. Teams will need to manage their stints carefully to maintain pace. The weather forecast suggests dry conditions, allowing for a pure racing contest.

This pole position adds to Hamilton’s growing tally of achievements with Ferrari. It demonstrates his ability to perform at the highest level in a new environment. The result boosts his confidence heading into the race.

For Ferrari, having both cars on the front row is a major strategic advantage. It allows them to control the pace from the start. The team will look to capitalise on this strong qualifying performance.

The Grand Prix is scheduled to take place later this weekend. Fans can expect a thrilling contest as both drivers push for victory. The circuit’s layout, with its long straights and technical sections, suits both drivers.

Hamilton’s experience in race strategy will be tested as the race unfolds. Leclerc will look to use his pace to overtake if necessary. The outcome could have significant implications for the drivers’ championship.

The atmosphere in Mexico City is always electric, with passionate fans supporting the drivers. The local crowd will be hoping for a close and exciting race. All eyes will be on the front row as the lights go out.

This qualifying session has set the stage for a potential classic. The performance of both drivers highlights the depth of talent in Formula 1. Fans worldwide will be watching closely to see who takes the win.

The result also serves as a reminder of Hamilton’s enduring competitiveness. Despite the change of team, he remains a force to be reckoned with. His ability to deliver under pressure is unmatched in the sport.

As the race approaches, the focus shifts to race strategy and tyre choices. Teams will be studying the data from qualifying to fine-tune their approaches. The next few hours will be crucial in determining the winner.

The National Wales will continue to provide updates as the race progresses. Readers can expect live coverage and analysis from our sports desk. The excitement of Formula 1 is always a highlight for motorsport fans.

This pole position is a testament to Hamilton’s skill and determination. It shows that he is still capable of winning races at the highest level. The journey with Ferrari continues to unfold with promising results.

The rivalry between Hamilton and Leclerc is one of the most compelling in modern F1. Their battles on track are always intense and closely watched. This weekend’s race promises to be no exception.

As the drivers prepare for the race, the anticipation builds. The circuit’s unique characteristics will play a key role in the outcome. Fans can expect a high-speed, high-stakes contest.

The performance in qualifying has set a high bar for the race. Both drivers will be aiming to convert their pace into a win. The team will be supporting them with optimal strategy.

This result is a significant step for Hamilton’s season with Ferrari. It shows that he is adapting well to the car and the team. The future looks bright for the partnership.

The race will be a test of endurance and skill. Drivers will need to manage their energy and focus throughout the event. The winner will be the one who makes the fewest mistakes.

The National Wales will be following the race closely. Readers can stay updated with the latest news and analysis. The world of Formula 1 is always full of surprises.

This qualifying session has provided a glimpse of what is to come. The race will be the ultimate test of the drivers’ abilities. Fans can look forward to an exciting spectacle.

The result underscores the importance of consistency in Formula 1. One mistake can cost a driver the win. Hamilton’s clean run in qualifying was crucial to his success.

As the race approaches, the focus remains on the front row. Both drivers are in a strong position to win. The team will be working hard to support them.

This is a moment to remember for Hamilton and Ferrari. It marks a new chapter in his career. The journey continues with this impressive performance.

The race will be a highlight of the season. The outcome will be closely watched by the entire paddock.

The National Wales will provide comprehensive coverage of the event. Readers can stay informed with our latest updates. The excitement of Formula 1 is unmatched.

This pole position is a significant achievement for Hamilton. It shows his continued relevance in the sport. The race will be the next step in his journey.

The rivalry between the two drivers is intense. Their battles are always closely contested.

The performance in qualifying was exceptional. Both drivers showed their pace and skill.

The National Wales will continue to report on the event. Readers can stay updated with our latest news.

This result is a testament to Hamilton’s dedication. He has worked hard to achieve this milestone. The race will be the next challenge.

The team is in a strong position. Both cars are on the front row. The strategy will be crucial in the race.

The fans are excited for the race. The atmosphere in Mexico City is electric. The drivers are ready to compete.

The National Wales will provide live updates. Readers can follow the race in real-time. The excitement is building.

This qualifying session was a success for Ferrari. Both drivers performed well.

The result is a positive sign for the team. It shows their progress and potential. The future looks bright.

The drivers will need to be at their best.

The National Wales will continue to cover the event.

This pole position is a significant moment for Hamilton.

The rivalry between the drivers is intense. This weekend’s race promises to be exciting.

The excitement is building.

Both drivers performed well.

The future looks bright.

The excitement is building.

Both drivers performed well.

The future looks bright.