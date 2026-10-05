Aldi named UK’s cheapest supermarket for 11th month

Aldi tops Which? price test, beating rivals as a basket of 93 items costs £159.48, £64 cheaper than Waitrose.

Photo credit: Tivyside Advertiser

✍️ By Cerys Jenkins (Business & Economy Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 5, 2026 at 3:10 pm 📖 2 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Aldi has been confirmed as the United Kingdom’s cheapest supermarket for the 11th consecutive month, according to the latest price‑check conducted by consumer champion Which?.

The independent survey compared the cost of an identical basket of 93 everyday items across the country’s major grocery chains during September.

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The basket, which mixed own‑brand and branded products such as milk, cheese and Hovis bread, cost £159.48 at Aldi.

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At the opposite end of the scale, Waitrose recorded a total of £223.38 for the same selection, making it £63.90 more expensive than Aldi.

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Even when loyalty‑card discounts were applied to rivals including Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Morrisons, Aldi’s price remained the lowest.

Julie Ashfield, Chief Commercial Officer at Aldi UK, said: “Families shouldn’t have to make sacrifices to the activities, treats, or hobbies they enjoy just because everyday household budgets are under pressure.”

She added that the findings “clearly demonstrate that shoppers can make substantial, ongoing savings simply by changing where they do their weekly shop.”

Reena Sewraz, Which? Retail Editor, warned that “with energy bills a major concern as the cold weather approaches, many households will be looking for ways to trim the cost of their food shop.”

She noted that “a £60 mark‑up on everyday groceries is a steep price to pay for store loyalty” and that the current price gap “proves once again that the discounters are the place to go to save.”

The data shows the price differential between Aldi and traditional supermarkets has widened, leaving an extra £60‑plus per basket in shoppers’ pockets.

Consumer groups say the savings could be redirected towards family outings, holiday treats or building a modest reserve for the winter months.

Analysts point to the continued pressure on household budgets, with rising energy costs and inflation prompting shoppers to reassess where they spend their money.

As the price gap persists, Which? advises shoppers that switching to a discount retailer remains the quickest method to reduce grocery bills without altering lifestyle choices.