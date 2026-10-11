Aberystwyth musicians launch Frosty Town CD

Alan Jenkins teams with Anthony Griffiths and Po Cole for the new “Frosty Town” CD, featuring a Welsh song entered for Can I Gymru.

Photo credit: Cambrian News

✍️ By Dylan Powell (Arts, Music & Culture Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 11, 2026 at 1:10 pm 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Aberystwyth’s music scene welcomes a new four‑track CD as former Bow Street vocalist Alan Jenkins releases his self‑written collection titled “Frosty Town”.

Jenkins is joined on the recordings by local guitarist Anthony Griffiths and violinist Po Cole, forming a trio that blends folk sensibility with contemporary touches.

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The CD’s opening track showcases Jenkins’ lyrical storytelling, set against Griffiths’ intricate acoustic guitar work and Cole’s soaring violin lines.

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Among the four songs, the Welsh‑language piece “Blodau sy’n y Fynwent” stands out, having been recorded last year during a winter session in the town.

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“Blodau sy’n y Fynwent” has already attracted airplay on the regional programmes Celtic Heartbeat and Bore Cothi, expanding its reach beyond local venues.

The track has also been entered for the “Can I Gymru” Song for Wales competition, positioning the trio for national recognition.

Griffiths, known locally for his landscape photography, contributed the CD’s cover image – a striking winter view of Aberystwyth Castle blanketed in snow.

The visual theme mirrors the album’s title, evoking the crisp, atmospheric feel that permeates the music.

Jenkins, who spent several years fronting the indie‑rock outfit Bow Street, said the project marks a return to his roots as a solo songwriter.

He highlighted the collaborative spirit that emerged when Griffiths and Cole joined the sessions, noting their shared commitment to authentic sound.

Po Cole, a classically trained violinist with a growing presence in the Welsh folk circuit, added a melodic depth that complements Jenkins’ guitar‑driven arrangements.

The trio plans a series of intimate performances across Aberystwyth’s venues, aiming to bring the CD directly to the town’s audiences.

Local pubs and community halls have already expressed interest in hosting the group, signalling strong community support for the release.

“Frosty Town” is scheduled for commercial release in November, with physical copies available through independent retailers and digital platforms.

Early listeners have praised the CD’s blend of lyrical intimacy and atmospheric instrumentation, describing it as a “fresh yet familiar” addition to the Welsh music landscape.

The project also underscores a broader resurgence of Welsh‑language music, with artists increasingly incorporating native lyrics into contemporary formats.

Industry observers note that the inclusion of “Blodau sy’n y Fynwent” in the “Can I Gymru” competition could boost the song’s profile ahead of the contest’s final stages.

Griffiths’ involvement extends beyond music; his photographic contribution reinforces the CD’s winter motif, linking visual art with auditory experience.

Aberystwyth’s cultural calendar for the coming months now features several dates where the trio will showcase tracks from “Frosty Town”.

Fans and newcomers alike are encouraged to attend these performances, which promise to highlight the collaborative energy behind the new release.

The CD’s arrival adds a notable entry to the town’s vibrant artistic output, reinforcing Aberystwyth’s reputation as a hub for emerging Welsh talent.