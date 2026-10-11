Pembrokeshire launches free period product home delivery

Council delivers free menstrual supplies to homes as Wales renews its pledge to end period poverty, with school and community access expanding.

Photo credit: Pembrokeshire Herald

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 11, 2026 at 12:50 pm 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Pembrokeshire County Council has begun delivering free period products straight to households, part of a Wales‑wide pledge to eradicate period poverty announced on International Day of the Girl.

The council‑backed subscription service ships more than 400 boxes each month to homes across the county, ensuring people who cannot reach a collection point still have access to essential supplies.

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Anyone struggling to obtain period products can contact community connector Sarah Harvey on 07971 598121, while young people are encouraged to speak to their school‑based youth worker for assistance.

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Free supplies are also available through primary and secondary schools, libraries, youth clubs and other community venues, with Pick ’n’ Mix stands offering both disposable and reusable options.

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Pembrokeshire’s guidance stresses that difficulty affording products can affect workers, benefit claimants and anyone on a low income, potentially hindering education, employment and everyday life.

Across Wales, the Period Dignity Grant underpins provision in schools and community settings, allowing local authorities to fund the purchase and distribution of menstrual products.

The Welsh Government is urging employers, sporting organisations and cultural venues to make free period products available to staff and visitors, extending the reach of the initiative beyond the home.

The statement was made as the government renewed its commitment to tackling period poverty, a move timed to highlight the importance of gender equality on International Day of the Girl.

In Pembrokeshire, the service is designed to be discreet and convenient, with parcels posted directly to recipients’ addresses, removing the need for travel to a central collection point.

Schools participating in the scheme can request supplies for students, and youth workers are equipped to distribute products during after‑school sessions or at community events.

Reusable items such as menstrual cups and cloth pads are stocked alongside traditional disposable pads and tampons, giving users a choice that suits their preferences and environmental concerns.

The council’s Period Dignity Grant webpage provides detailed information on eligibility, ordering procedures and the range of products on offer.

Further guidance and support for young people can be found on the Bloody Brilliant website, a resource that offers advice on menstrual health and wellbeing.

Data from the Welsh Government indicates that period poverty remains a barrier for a significant proportion of low‑income households, prompting the renewed focus on free provision.

By delivering products directly to homes, Pembrokeshire aims to remove the last logistical hurdle for those who might otherwise go without.

The initiative also aligns with a broader educational push, exemplified by a programme on Anglesey that provides Year 6 pupils with lessons on periods and puberty, supported by specialist training.

Such educational components are intended to normalise conversations about menstruation and reduce the stigma that often surrounds it.

Local authorities are encouraged to integrate the period‑product service with existing health and social care outreach, ensuring a coordinated approach to tackling poverty‑related barriers.

Employers in the county have been asked to follow the government’s lead by placing free products in workplace restrooms, a step that could further normalise access.

Sporting clubs and cultural venues are similarly being prompted to adopt free‑product policies, widening the safety net for residents and visitors alike.

While the service is free, users are asked to confirm their need to help the council manage demand and maintain stock levels.

Feedback mechanisms allow recipients to report any issues with delivery or product quality, ensuring the programme can be refined over time.

The council’s approach reflects a growing recognition that period poverty is not merely a personal issue but a public health and social equity concern.

By coupling direct delivery with school‑based distribution and community outreach, Pembrokeshire hopes to set a benchmark for other Welsh counties.

As the Welsh Government continues to fund the Period Dignity Grant, the expectation is that similar home‑delivery schemes will expand across the nation.

For now, Pembrokeshire residents can request their free supplies without leaving their front door, a tangible step towards ensuring that no one is held back by a natural bodily function.