Public invited to comment on Aberdare‑Hirwaun rail extension

Trains were reintroduced to Aberdare in 1988, but the stretch beyond the town has remained closed to passengers ever since. Although the track continued to carry coal, the…

Photo credit: Nation.Cymru

✍️ By Owain Hughes (Transport & Infrastructure Reporter) 🕒 Published: October 12, 2026 at 2:00 pm 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Transport for Wales and Rhondda Cynon Taf Council have launched a public consultation on extending passenger rail services from Aberdare to Hirwaun. The proposal includes two new stations at Llwydcoed and Hirwaun, reviving a line that lost passenger trains in 1964 during the Beeching cuts.

Trains were reintroduced to Aberdare in 1988, but the stretch beyond the town has remained closed to passengers ever since. Although the track continued to carry coal, the final freight service from the Tower washery to Aberthaw power station ran in February 2017.

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Officials say the extension forms part of the wider South Wales Metro expansion, aimed at linking the Upper Cynon Valley more directly with Pontypridd and Cardiff. Public engagement runs from 12 October until 22 November, inviting residents, businesses and interested groups to submit their views.

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Feedback will feed into the next stage of design work and the development of a business case for the project. Rob Jones, strategic development programme manager at Transport for Wales, said: “Improving access to jobs, education and healthcare can make a real difference to people’s lives, and we want to ensure local knowledge and local priorities help inform the next stage of development.”

He added: “Whether you support the proposals, have questions or concerns, or simply want to share your views, we’d encourage everyone to get involved and have their say.”

The consultation also seeks input on how the rail extension could be better integrated with existing bus services and on improvements to walking, wheeling and cycling routes along the corridor.

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In January 2023 the council announced a £239,633 grant from the Welsh Government to fund further studies into the extension. That funding follows a series of feasibility assessments that have been under consideration for several years.

Rhondda Cynon Taf Council acquired the former chicken‑factory site near Llwydcoed in 2021, with plans to explore a station halt and a park‑and‑ride facility on the land. The council’s acquisition reflects a broader strategy to repurpose disused industrial sites for community transport infrastructure.

Transport for Wales stresses that the proposals remain at an early stage and that no final decisions have been made. It also notes that any future service would need to be underpinned by a robust business case demonstrating economic and social benefits.

Local authorities anticipate that reinstating passenger services could boost employment opportunities by improving access to regional job markets. Improved connectivity is also expected to support education pathways, allowing students easier travel to colleges and universities in Cardiff and beyond.

Healthcare access is another focal point, with the extension potentially shortening journeys to major hospitals for residents of the Upper Cynon Valley. Transport for Wales has outlined a vision of a more seamless travel experience, linking rail, bus and active travel modes along the proposed route.

Stakeholders are encouraged to submit comments via the “Aberdare to Hirwaun” page on the Have Your Say website. The online portal provides details of the proposals, maps of the suggested stations and guidance on how to contribute feedback.

Written submissions, email responses and telephone comments are all accepted during the consultation window. Transport for Wales will publish a summary of the responses after the closing date, outlining how public input has shaped the next design phase.

Community groups have welcomed the opportunity to have a say, citing the potential for revitalising the local economy. Business representatives have highlighted the need for reliable transport links to attract investment to the area.

Environmental organisations have urged consideration of sustainable travel options and the reduction of car dependency. While the line’s future remains uncertain, the consultation marks a tangible step towards possibly restoring passenger trains after more than half a century.

Residents and interested parties can find further information and the comment form on the Transport for Wales website.