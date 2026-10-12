Carew Castle launches winter craft workshops

Four hands‑on workshops at Carew Castle this November offer needle‑felting, wreath‑making and medieval calligraphy for beginners.

Photo credit: Pembrokeshire Herald

✍️ By Dylan Powell (Arts, Music & Culture Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 12, 2026 at 2:00 pm 📖 2 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Carew Castle is opening its historic walled garden to the public for a series of four winter craft workshops designed for beginners.

The sessions will run on Tuesday evenings throughout November, each lasting two hours from 4.30pm to 6.30pm, and will be hosted in the Nest Tearoom.

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All materials, tuition, tea or coffee and a slice of homemade cake are included in the £25 fee per participant.

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The programme kicks off on Tuesday 3 November with a needle‑felting brooch workshop, where attendees will learn to shape wool fibres into a personalised accessory.

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Participants can choose a festive, floral or custom design and will leave with a finished brooch to wear or give away.

A week later, on 10 November, the focus shifts to Christmas rag wreaths, using strips of fabric to create colourful door decorations or gifts.

The wreath‑making class is aimed at those who enjoy hands‑on projects and want a simple, reusable festive adornment.

On 17 November the castle draws on its medieval heritage for an introductory calligraphy workshop.

Visitors will discover how goose‑feather quills were crafted, experiment with oak‑gall ink and practice lettering inspired by historic scribes.

The final session, on 24 November, returns to needle‑felting, this time producing Christmas ornaments suitable for a tree or as a present.

Each workshop is open to people aged twelve and over and requires no prior experience.

Step‑free access to the tearoom ensures the series is inclusive for participants with mobility needs.

Daisy Hughes, manager of Carew Castle, said the workshops offer an enjoyable way to round off the year.

Ms Hughes added that the programme blends traditional crafts with festive creativity, reflecting the castle’s commitment to community engagement.

Places are limited and bookings are essential, with tickets sold on a non‑refundable basis.

The workshops form part of a broader effort by heritage sites across Wales to attract visitors during the quieter winter months.

By offering hands‑on experiences in a historic setting, Carew Castle hopes to provide both cultural enrichment and a social outlet for local residents.

Those interested in joining the sessions are advised to secure their spot early, as demand for the popular craft classes is expected to be high.

The castle’s winter workshop series demonstrates how historic venues can adapt to contemporary interests while preserving traditional skills.