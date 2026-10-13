New Robotics Hub lets Welsh firms test robots before buying

Photo credit: Nation.Cymru

✍️ By Cerys Jenkins (Business & Economy Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 13, 2026 at 12:20 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

New multi‑million‑pound Robotics Adoption Hub – South Wales opens at the University of Wales Trinity Saint David’s SA1 Innovation Quarter, giving companies a chance to trial industrial robots before committing capital. The hub, funded through Innovate UK’s national Robotics Adoption Programme, will serve manufacturers, energy firms, utilities and infrastructure operators across the region.

It will not develop new robot designs but will focus on matching existing technology to tasks that could be automated in participating businesses. Companies can assess which processes are suitable for automation, test equipment on site and evaluate the practicality of a full‑scale rollout.

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The service also includes supplier matchmaking, staff training and advice on finance and funding routes. Richard Morgan, assistant dean of UWTSD’s Faculty of Science & Art, leads the initiative.

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“Many organisations recognise the potential benefits of robotics but remain uncertain about where to begin or how to adopt effectively,” he said. “By offering impartial advice and opportunities to test solutions before committing to investment, the Hub will help businesses improve productivity, quality, safety, resilience and long‑term competitiveness.”

The university will draw on its existing robotics and manufacturing equipment in Swansea, plus access to partner sites across South Wales where live demonstrations can be observed.

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Partner firms such as Avallan, Didactic Services, Majotech Partnership, Poet Systems, Promaterial, Sutro Group and Vodafone will provide the hardware, integration and support needed for trials. Additional backing comes from global players Omron, Boston Dynamics, ABB and TWI Wales, ensuring a breadth of technology options.

Students, apprentices and employees from participating firms will gain hands‑on experience, with training delivered through degree apprenticeships, university courses and bespoke programmes for existing staff. Professor Elwen Evans KC, UWTSD’s vice‑chancellor, said the hub will boost confidence in innovation and create new pathways for the next generation of skilled workers.

“By leading this collaboration, UWTSD is helping businesses embrace innovation with confidence while creating new opportunities for our students, apprentices and future workforce,” she added. The hub’s practical approach is designed to reduce the financial risk that often deters small and medium‑size enterprises from investing in automation.

By allowing a trial period, firms can measure gains in throughput, quality control and safety before signing a purchase order. The centre will also act as a conduit for regional supply chains, linking local manufacturers with robot makers and system integrators.

Early interest has been shown by companies in the automotive components sector and renewable energy firms seeking to automate inspection and maintenance tasks. The hub will be open to businesses of all sizes, with appointments arranged through a dedicated email address.

The launch marks a significant step in Wales’ ambition to become a hub for advanced manufacturing and digital technology, aligning with national strategies to boost productivity and export capacity.