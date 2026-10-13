Corestone Talent rebrands after ten years

Recruit 121 marks a decade with a new name, expanding into finance, technology and executive recruitment across Wales.

Photo credit: Business News Wales

✍️ By Aled Morgan (Capital Region & Urban Affairs Reporter) 🕒 Published: October 13, 2026 at 1:05 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Recruit 121 Finance & Accounting Solutions Ltd has rebranded as Corestone Talent, marking its ten‑year anniversary and a broadened service offering across finance, technology and executive recruitment.

The company, founded in 2016 as a specialist finance recruitment firm, has grown to operate from offices in Cardiff and now serves clients throughout Wales and the wider UK.

Advertisement

The new name reflects the firm’s evolution from a single‑discipline recruiter to a multi‑sector talent partner, according to its leadership.

Advertisement

Emma Peterson, the founding partner, unveiled the rebrand at a launch event in Cardiff on Thursday.

Advertisement

“This rebrand reflects the journey we’ve been on over the past decade.” What started as a Finance‑focused business has evolved alongside our clients and the market.

We now operate across Finance, Technology and Executive, and Corestone Talent represents that evolution.

Peterson said the change gives the business a clearer identity and positions it for the next phase of growth.

Corestone Talent now lists three core disciplines – finance, technology and executive leadership – under a single brand, simplifying the client experience.

The firm’s recruitment model remains relationship‑led, drawing on a combined network of more than 50 years of industry contacts.

Over the past decade the company has placed hundreds of professionals in senior roles across banking, fintech and corporate sectors.

It has also acted as founding partner sponsor of Finance Awards Wales, FinTech Awards Wales and FinTech Awards London, supporting recognition of innovation in the sector.

Those sponsorships have allowed the firm to host networking events and panel discussions that connect candidates with leading employers.

The rebrand coincides with a strategic push to expand the technology recruitment arm, responding to heightened demand for digital talent in the Welsh economy.

Corestone Talent’s technology team reports a 30 % increase in placements year‑on‑year, driven by growth in fintech start‑ups and established banks.

Executive leadership recruitment, the third pillar, focuses on board‑level appointments and C‑suite roles, a market segment the firm says is increasingly competitive.

The company’s consultative approach involves detailed talent mapping and long‑term partnership agreements, rather than one‑off transactions.

Clients such as regional banks and multinational corporations have praised the firm’s ability to source niche skill sets quickly.

The rebrand also introduces a refreshed visual identity, with a new logo and website designed to improve navigation for both candidates and hiring managers.

Corestone Talent’s website, corestonetalent.com, now hosts a resource hub featuring market insights, salary benchmarks and industry news.

The firm expects the rebrand to reinforce its market position as Wales’ leading specialist recruitment partner across finance, technology and executive talent.