Classic cars join North Wales pilgrimage tour in October

Twenty vintage and modern vehicles will traverse North Wales from 9‑11 October, visiting historic churches and offering drivers a unique blend of motoring and reflection.

Photo credit: North Wales Pioneer

✍️ By Dylan Powell (Arts, Music & Culture Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 6, 2026 at 11:40 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

The sixth REVS Pilgrim Tour will take to the roads of North Wales from 9 to 11 October, with a fleet of twenty classic and modern cars converging on Criccieth as a base. Organised by John Kiff, Lay Chair of the Garth Ministry Area in the Diocese of Llandaff, the event has run annually since 2021 and this year limits participation to twenty vehicles to reach remote churches.

Thirty‑nine drivers will follow two distinct routes, the Saturday leg heading south to Tywyn and the Sunday leg travelling west towards Aberdaron. Saturday’s itinerary includes stops at the historic churches of Llanfihangel‑y‑Pennant, Tywyn, Llandanwg and Llandecwyn, each offering a moment for quiet reflection.

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At Llanfihangel‑y‑Pennant, participants will hear the story of Mary Jones, whose 19th‑century pilgrimage to Bala for a Welsh Bible inspired the British and Foreign Bible Society. Sunday’s journey will visit St Hywyn’s Church in Aberdaron before moving on to the coastal chapel at Pistyll, a site familiar to returning pilgrims.

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Drivers arrive from across England and Wales, with crews travelling from Bury, Brighton, Southampton and a local group from Talybont in Ceredigion. The line‑up features a 1957 Porsche 356, 1970s MGs, a 1974 Alfa Romeo Giulia, an original Fiat 500, Mercedes sports cars and newer Morgan models that echo traditional styling.

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Richard Rimmer and Judith Cottrell, who are on their sixth pilgrimage, will again drive their Porsche 356 after earlier tours in a 1920s Model T Ford. They say the tour will “give them time away from our hectic schedules and the chance to enjoy the company of others.”

Fr Rhun ap Robert will welcome the pilgrims at each stop, reminding them that arrival by car does not diminish the spirit of pilgrimage.

“You don’t have to arrive on foot to be a pilgrim.” These churches have welcomed people with questions, worries and hopes for centuries.

This weekend, some will arrive in classic cars. “There’s something about stepping into an ancient church that invites you to slow down.”

You realise how many people have stood there before you, each with their own story, looking for peace, praying for someone they love or wondering what comes next. “I hope the drivers enjoy the roads and the company, but also find something in these churches that stays with them after they’ve driven home.”

Residents are invited to view the cars at the scheduled stops, though parking is limited at several of the historic sites.

REVS Community, led by Revd Adam Gompertz, provides an online hub where motoring enthusiasts can share stories, seek support and explore matters of faith, regardless of personal belief. The pilgrimage blends Wales’ rugged coastal scenery with its rich ecclesiastical heritage, offering participants a rare chance to combine a love of motoring with moments of contemplation.

With the event capped at twenty vehicles, organisers hope the intimate scale will allow drivers to navigate the narrow, winding lanes that link the ancient churches, preserving the spirit of the original Llwybr Cadfan trail.