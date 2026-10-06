Emmerdale star Isobel Middleton returns for dramatic new storyline

Isobel Middleton reprises her role as DI Roberts as Emmerdale ramps up a murder plot, coinciding with a schedule shift for England’s Nations League match.

Photo credit: North Wales Pioneer

✍️ By Dylan Powell (Arts, Music & Culture Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 6, 2026 at 11:48 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Isobel Middleton is set to re‑enter Emmerdale after a twelve‑year intermittent stint, reprising her role as Detective Inspector Roberts in a new murder arc.

The return comes as the long‑running ITV soap intensifies its ongoing storyline surrounding the death of Dr Todd, a character whose alleged assault on Charity Dingle sparked a chain of events earlier this year.

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Middleton’s character will reappear as part of the investigation into the fatal incident that saw Dr Todd collapse after a confrontation with Charity, who pinned the doctor to a sofa and delivered an impassioned speech.

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During that heated exchange, Dr Todd threatened to expose a family secret involving Sarah Sugden, prompting the teenager to intervene and inadvertently cause the doctor’s fatal fall.

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Viewers were left with the knowledge that Sarah, not Charity, had been responsible for the doctor’s death, a twist revealed in August after the villain’s demise in a July episode.

The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, hinted that the new arc could see Charity Dingle’s imprisonment challenged, adding further complexity to the Dingle family saga.

Middleton, who first appeared in Emmerdale in 2011, has become a familiar face in the village, often appearing at pivotal moments in the series’ crime investigations.

Her return is timed with the soap’s “power hour” schedule, during which Emmerdale and Coronation Street air back‑to‑back on ITV1, a format that has been in place since January.

However, the usual 8 pm slot for Emmerdale will be disrupted on Tuesday 6 October as ITV prioritises live UEFA Nations League coverage of England’s match against Czechia at Wembley.

The England‑Czechia game is slated to kick off at 7.45 pm, prompting the network to suspend the evening’s soap episodes.

Both Emmerdale and Coronation Street are expected to resume on Wednesday 7 October, with the missed Tuesday episodes slated for broadcast later in the week.

Fans who missed the scheduled episodes will be able to catch up when the soaps return on Thursday and Friday, as well as the postponed Sunday instalments.

The scheduling shift underscores ITV’s commitment to live sport while maintaining the continuity of its flagship dramas.

Emmerdale’s producers have confirmed that the upcoming episodes will delve deeper into the legal ramifications of Charity’s confession and the evidence uncovered by DI Roberts.

As the storyline unfolds, viewers can anticipate further revelations about the Dingle family’s involvement and the broader implications for the village’s criminal justice narrative.

Middleton’s return adds a seasoned investigative presence to the mix, promising to steer the plot towards a resolution that could see long‑standing tensions finally addressed.