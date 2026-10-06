Asda recalls Kidz Pop Up Bear Tent over entrapment risk

Asda urges shoppers to stop using the Kidz Pop Up Bear Tent after safety inspectors flag a zip‑up hazard, offering full refunds and guidance.

Photo credit: North Wales Pioneer

✍️ By Dylan Powell (Arts, Music & Culture Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 6, 2026 at 11:48 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Asda has issued an urgent recall of its Kidz Pop Up Bear Tent after safety inspectors flagged a risk that children could become trapped by the zip‑up closure.

The supermarket announced the recall on Tuesday, urging shoppers to stop using the tent immediately and return any purchased units to the nearest store for a full refund.

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Trading Standards confirmed the product does not meet the requirements of the Toys (Safety) Regulations 2011, citing the zip mechanism as a potential entrapment hazard.

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Customers who bought the tent for £8.40 – a discounted price from its original £18.00 – are advised to bring the item back with the barcode 5063717171192 and product code 506371717119.2026.

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The recall is logged under notification number 2609‑0244, and the Office for Product Safety and Standards has added its own warning, urging parents to keep the tent out of reach of children.

the statement from Asda read.

Asda’s customer‑relations team can be contacted on 0330 053 0111 for further assistance.

The tent, marketed with a bear‑face design and padded paws, was sold across Asda stores in the UK and online, attracting families looking for a portable play space.

Safety officials highlighted that the zip closure can close fully around a child’s limbs, creating a situation where the child cannot free themselves without adult intervention.

Under the Toys (Safety) Regulations 2011, any toy that presents a risk of entrapment must be withdrawn from sale until the hazard is remedied.

Asda confirmed that all stock of the Kidz Pop Up Bear Tent has been removed from shelves and that the company is working with regulators to prevent similar incidents.

Retail analysts note that product recalls of this nature, while rare, can have a significant impact on consumer confidence, particularly for items aimed at young children.

Parents who have already purchased the tent are asked to cease its use straight away, store it safely, and present it at an Asda outlet for a refund.

Asda added that it apologises for any inconvenience caused and reaffirms its commitment to product safety.

The recall follows a series of recent safety alerts across the UK retail sector, highlighting the heightened scrutiny of children’s products.

Consumers can also report any concerns about the tent to Trading Standards, which maintains a public register of product safety notifications.

While the recall is limited to the specific barcode and product code, shoppers are reminded to check packaging details carefully when returning items.

Asda’s swift action aims to mitigate any potential injuries and restore trust among families who rely on the retailer for everyday essentials.

Regulators will continue to assess compliance across the toy market, with further updates expected as investigations progress.