Lidl launches Max & Mila’s World pet loyalty programme

Lidl’s new Max & Mila’s World club on the Lidl Plus app offers pet owners coupons, prize draws and food from 39p, launching 15 October.

Photo credit: Western Telegraph

✍️ By Cerys Jenkins (Business & Economy Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 6, 2026 at 11:50 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Lidl has rolled out its first dedicated pet loyalty programme, Max & Mila’s World, on the Lidl Plus app, offering shoppers a suite of exclusive coupons, partner offers and prize draws.

Pet owners can now pre‑register their cats or dogs in the app’s new Pet Care section, entering the animal’s name, date of birth and size to join the club.

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Registration opens immediately, with the programme officially launching on Thursday 15 October, when all members will gain access to the full range of pet food and accessories.

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Every enrolment automatically enters the pet into a draw for a year’s supply of Max & Mila’s World dog or cat food, while early sign‑ups also qualify for a £20 Tailster voucher and a complimentary item from the new range.

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In a statement, Lidl said: “The in-app club comes as Lidl welcomes the claw‑some Max & Mila’s World range to stores – a new brand bringing together pet nutrition and Lidl’s low prices to create a range of tail‑wagging products that puts pet healthcare first.”

The brand is split into Essential, Advanced and Gourmet tiers, with products starting from 39p, “giving shoppers plenty of paws for thought”, the retailer added.

Customers must download the Lidl Plus app, navigate to the Pet Care tab and activate the latest coupons to benefit from the launch offers.

Beyond the pet programme, Lidl has introduced a new bakery item, the Milkybar Muffin, priced at £1.49 and promoted as a limited‑time special guest in the latest store brochure.

Social media users have praised the muffin, with one Instagram post describing it as “phenomenal” and noting the inclusion of Milky Bar cream inside.

Comments on a popular Facebook group for bargain hunters echo the sentiment, with members calling the treat “obsessed‑worthy” and urging others to try it before it disappears.

The Milkybar Muffin’s shelf life remains unconfirmed, as in‑store signage simply marks it as a temporary offering.

Lidl’s dual launch reflects a broader strategy to expand its value‑focused product lines while deepening engagement through digital loyalty schemes.

Pet owners who sign up before the 15 October launch will receive the full suite of introductory perks, positioning the programme as a cost‑effective alternative to premium pet food brands.

The rollout follows a period of strong customer feedback on Lidl’s low‑price model, with the new pet range aiming to combine affordability with nutrition standards.

Consumers can monitor the Lidl Plus app for updates on further promotions linked to Max & Mila’s World, as the retailer plans to rotate exclusive offers throughout the year.